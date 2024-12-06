Vanderbilt Commodores Signee is One of Highest Rated Commits in Program History
The Vanderbilt Commodores put the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class this week with the arrival of National Signing Day, but one signed commit stands above the rest in terms of recruiting status.
With the signing of Chattanooga native and four-star safety out of McCallie School Carson Lawrence, the Commodores officially locked down one of their highest rated commits in the history of the school. According to 247's rankings - which only go back to 2000 - Lawrence is the 11th highest rated prospect that Vanderbilt has ever signed.
He comes in narrowly behind 2024 signee at the same position Dontae Carter, who saw action in nine games during his 2024 freshman campaign. Lawrence chose Vanderbilt over offers from some of the most elite programs in the country including the Florida Gators, the Ole Miss Rebels, the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines, the South Carolina Gamecocks, and most importantly, the in-state powerhouse Tennessee Volunteers.
Standing at 6 foot 2 and weighing 194 pounds, Lawrence is rated by 247 as the No. 18 safety in the country, the No. 7 player in the state of Tennessee, and the No. 213 overall player nationally. He also played wide receiver in high school but projects to be a safety at the next level.
Lawrence shut his recruitment down in October after committing the year prior. In attendance for the historic victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Lawrence said that it locked up his decision and made him feel like he was doing the right thing after committing initially during a season in which the Commodores went 2-10. It remains to be seen how much action he will be able to see right away, but the young safety will certainly be looking to make an impact from the moment he steps on campus.
Overall, the class comes in ranked at No. 72 in the nation, a significant drop-off from the class that came in No. 40 in the last cycle. But in this new era of college football, head coach Clark Lea will undoubtedly be very active in the transfer portal once again in order to bring in players that can contribute right away in 2025.
After a season that was the best the school has seen since 2018 with still a looming opportunity to lock down the program's first bowl victory since 2013, hopes are high in Nashville that Lea will be able to continue to build on the tremendous year it has been already for Vanderbilt.