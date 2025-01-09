Vanderbilt Commodores Tight End Surprises Fans by Announcing Return for Final Season
The Vanderbilt Commodores surprised the world with their quick turnaround from 2023 to 2024, earning their first bowl bid since 2018, and first bowl win since 2013.
It was a turnaround that was thanks in large part to a plethora of incoming transfers, with quarterback Diego Pavia leading the charge as the star of the team.
One star who has also made a name for himself since joining Pavia in transferring from the New Mexico State Aggies to the Commodores is tight end Eli Stowers.
Stowers was a favorite target of Pavia's in 2024 and totaled 49 catches for 638 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs.
Many expected the senior tight end to call an end to his collegiate career and declare for the upcoming NFL draft, but on Thursday Stowers announced through ESPN's Pete Thamel that he will be returning to Nashville to play under head coach Clark Lea for one more year.
Stowers was named first-team All-SEC for his efforts in 2024, which helped Vandy to its first winning season since 2013, James Franklin's last year as head coach of the program.
Stowers told Thamel he thought "a lot" about declaring for the NFL draft, but stayed because "we're building something special" at Vanderbilt.
The tight end joins Pavia in playing one final year of college football, under Lea, as Pavia was granted another year of eligibility after winning a lawsuit against the NCAA.
He remains as one of the best tight ends in the Southeastern Conference, and one more year of college experience can only improve his draft stock for the 2026 NFL draft.