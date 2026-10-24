Vanderbilt Football at No. 12 Kentucky: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates and Depth Chart

NASHVILLE — Can Vanderbilt pull off a road upset?

The Commodores suffered their fourth straight loss and fourth loss of SEC play last week at the hands of Arkansas. On paper, it was a game Vanderbilt was favored by but it did not get the job done at home.

This week, Vanderbilt travels to Lexington, where it takes on No. 12 Kentucky. Vanderbilt has had a great week of practice and seems to like the progress five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis has made week after week. The Commodores seem to be feeling good about themselves despite the losing streak.

Will that produce a positive result on the field Saturday night? Only time will tell.

Vanderbilt and No. 12 Kentucky are scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Here is all the information you need to know before tonight’s kickoff.

Latest Injury News from Vanderbilt at No. 12 Kentucky

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– Vanderbilt will be without EDGE Brian Allen Jr. this week due to an ankle injury. In addition, the Commodores will also be missing a depth piece linebacker, Josiah Broxton.

– Safety Dontae Carter and cornerback Davin Chandler are both listed as probable for this weekend’s game. Both were originally listed as questionable but have been upgraded since Wednesday night.

–Also listed on the Commodores’ injury report as out are quarterback Blaze Berlowitz with a collarbone injury, cornerback Jaylin Lackey and linebacker Jamison Curtis with soft tissue injuries; offensive lineman Gunner Givens with a season-ending hip injury, defensive lineman Aaron Bryant with a season-ending ACL injury, wide receiver Kahden Smith with an injury and defensive lineman Nikhil Jefferson with an injury. Smith and Jefferson’s injuries are not season-ending

Vanderbilt at No. 12 Kentucky Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Vanderbilt (3-4) vs. No. 12 Kentucky (6-1)

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

TV: SEC Network

Series History: Kentucky leads Vanderbilt 48-45-4 all-time.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt fell to 0-4 in SEC, losing to Arkansas 31-21.

Last time out, Kentucky: Kentucky went on the road and grabbed its fourth win of SEC play, beating Oklahoma 21-13.

Weather: Vanderbilt and Kentucky will be playing in some nice fall weather under the lights of Kroger Field. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid 60s and drop into the mid 50s by the end of the game. There is no rain in the forecast.

Betting Odds for Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Spread: Kentucky -10.5 points

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Vanderbilt at Kentucky

This week, Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis had his first media availability of his freshman season. One of the questions he was asked was on his thoughts on his performance this fall. He immediately took accountability. Read Graham Baakko’s story for Curtis’ full assessment of his year.

Clark Lea knows that his defense has not forced anywhere near the amount of turnovers he would prefer to see. With that being said, he has a solution. Read Graham Baakko’s story on Lea’s solution to forcing more turnovers.

For Vanderbilt to beat Kentucky this weekend, it is going to need to do it in a tough environment this weekend. What are the keys to the game? Read Joey Dwyer’s story for his keys and how he thinks this weekend will go.

Vanderbilt Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Jared Curtis, Whit Muschamp or Jack Elliott

RB: Sedrick Alexander or MK Young, Jamezell Lassiter, Evan Hampton

X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Joseph McVay

Y Receiver: Ja’Cory Thomas, Brycen Coleman, Claiborne Richards

Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Cole Adams

Tight End: Cole Spence, Gabe Fisher, Maurice Veney

Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor

Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike, Beau Johnson

Quick Guard: Cade McConnell, Kevo Wesley, Ted Gregoire

Center: Lyndon Cooper, Keegan Wechsler

Strong Guard: Orion Irving, Micah DeBose

Strong Tackle: CJ Williams, Mitchell Smith

DEFENSE

EDGE: Edwin Kolenge, Brian Allen Jr., Hayden Bray

Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann or Jaylon Stone

Defensive Tackle: Talan Carter, Glenn Seabrooks III, Mike Diatta

Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish

Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Josiah Broxton

Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard

STAR: Mason Lewis, Carson Lawrence, Jailen Ruth

Cornerback: Martel Hight, Davin Chandler, Jaylin Davies

Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Bishop Starling

Safety: Ricardo Jones, Dontae Carter

Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton

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