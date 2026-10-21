Vanderbilt Football's Solution to Create More Turnovers

NASHVILLE — Going through the drives charts for Vanderbilt football’s defense over the course of its four-game losing streak, there is one specific drive result that has rarely occurred in the past month.

A turnover of any kind. A fumble recovery for the Vanderbilt defense or an interception.

The Commodores did a decent job of forcing turnovers during nonconference play with five turnovers forced in the first three games. But since then, Vanderbilt has forced just two turnovers since it began its SEC schedule.

Vanderbilt picked off Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown one time on Sept. 26 before intercepting Trinidad Chambliss on Oct. 10. But even with those two interceptions, Vanderbilt’s offense has not produced anything. The turnover it forced against Auburn deep in Tiger territory only resulted in a field goal while the turnover forced against the Rebels turned into a three-and-out for the Commodore offense and the score was 42-3 anyway.

Clearly, that is an issue for any defense when it is unable to force much turnovers. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea knows his defense is designed to create havoc and naturally force turnovers off the pressure it creates.

Instead of forcing turnovers, the pressure Vanderbilt’s defense brings has backfired and resulted in chunk gains for opponents. What is the solution to turning that around? Lea provided a possible solution in his Tuesday press conference.

“I think we have to be super purposeful in the way we design pass rush and add extra rushers. The seven up, eight up can be effective but what we’ve allowed for are these kinds of pressure releases with a back. This has shown up in the last few games where they leak a back out across the formation, but it goes for a chunk gain,” Lea said.

For Vanderbilt’s defense going forward, it is likely going to have to be keeping everything in front and being very tactical about when to blitz and apply pressure defensively.

The pressure Vanderbilt brought generated results in nonconference play to start the season. Whether it be turnovers, sacks or creating general havoc, the Commodores did have some sense of success blitzing. But that has not worked as the schedule has gotten harder. Vanderbilt’s opponents have had numerous explosive plays every week in SEC play.

Lea and the rest of the defensive coaching staff are now left to adjust down the final stretch of games. It is about finding the winning formula and an identity on defense. That identity may have to look a little similar to what it was in 2025.

The Commodores had a bend, don’t break defense a season ago. A defense that may give up yards, but would come up clutch in the moments that matter the most. A defense that forces more field goals than touchdowns in the red zone and one that will usually force a turnover or two in a game.

Lea hinted about potentially dialing back the defensive pressure in his postgame press conference Saturday. Maybe that could end up being an answer that helps Vanderbilt find consistency on the defensive end.

“We’re not going to lose our pressure packages. We’re going to look for better execution and understand the timing that we’re using in situations where we’re rushing four or five. It’s about design and being super intentional about where like matchups,” Lea said. “Then philosophically, defensively, we have to be able to play with patience to absorb hard and build a wall in the red zone and force field goals.”

Vanderbilt has another challenge this week against a Kentucky team that has been able to score and has done a good job of protecting the football. It seems reasonable to believe Vanderbilt will make defensive adjustments going into this weekend. The question is what changes in results, if any, will those adjustments bring.

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