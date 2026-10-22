Initial Vanderbilt Football Injury Report Before Trip to No. 12 Kentucky

Vanderbilt football heads out of town to Lexington, Kentucky this weekend to take on the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats for its fifth SEC game.

The Commodores are currently on a four-game losing streak and are the only team in the conference to not win a SEC game this season. Contrast that with Kentucky, who is currently one of the hottest teams in the country and firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.

But before the game kicks off this weekend, we have to know who is going to be available Saturday night. Wednesday night, the SEC released its initial player availability reports leading up to this weekend’s slate of games.

Vanderbilt had a somewhat lengthy injury report. The Commodores already knew going into the week it was going to be missing backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, cornerback Jaylin Lackey, defensive lineman Aaron Bryant and offensive lineman Gunner Givens. In recent weeks, Lea announced season-ending injuries to Givens and Bryant and a collarbone injury to Berlowitz. Vanderbilt will continue to be without linebacker Jamison Curtis, wide receiver Kahden Smith and defensive lineman Nikhil Jefferson

What was not know were the statuses of EDGE Brian Allen Jr., safety Dontae Carter and offensive lineman Mitchell Smith. On the first injury report, Allen Jr. is officially listed as out while Carter is listed as questionable and Smith is listed as probable.

Tuesday, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea announced that Allen Jr. did not practice due to an ankle injury, but Carter did practice wearing a no-contact jersey. In the case of Smith, Lea sounded hopeful Tuesday that he would be able to play after missing the last two games.

In addition to those three, linebacker Josiah Broxton is doubtful for Saturday's game while safety Davin Chandler is listed as questionable. Along with Smith on the probable designation are cornerback Cayden Daniels and defensive lineman Hayden Bray.

Vanderbilt’s initial injury report. Davin Chandler and Dontae Carter both questionable, Cayden Daniels probable and Josiah Broxton doubtful. pic.twitter.com/aDGBMzaMl8 — Graham Baakko (@GrahamBaakko) October 22, 2026

Lea will likely give updates on his guys Thursday from tonight's injury report as he usually does. At this point in the year, Vanderbilt is fairly banged up. But it has its final game this weekend before the bye week.

This weekend’s game between Vanderbilt and Kentucky is significant to both teams in different ways. One team is looking to get its confidence back while the other is looking to not slip up as a big favorite at home. The Commodores and Wildcats kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

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