Vanderbilt Football Athlete Receives Weekly Award: The Anchor
Another week of college football is in the books and another Vanderbilt football athlete has received a weekly award for his performance.
Vanderbilt punter Nick Haberer got a spot on the Ray Gig Award Ray’s 8 for Week 6 for his punting output in the Commodores’s game against Alabama. Haberer punted three times in the game and averaged 44.7 yards per punt. Two of his three punts landed inside Alabama’s own 20-yard line, creating long and difficult drives for the Crimson Tide.
It is the second time in Haberer’s career that he was recognized on Ray Guy Award’s weekly award list.
Vanderbilt is coming off a defeat to Alabama 30-14. It held its own defensively in critical moments and was able to keep the team in striking distance of the Crimson Tide the whole afternoon. But Vanderbilt was unable to execute when it needed to offensively. The Commodores went just 1-for-3 in the red zone with two turnovers in the game.
With the loss, Vanderbilt moved down to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 with a record of 5-1. But all of its goals and aspirations are still within reach. One loss does not totally derail a team’s season and Vanderbilt is hoping it can get back in the win column when the Commodores take on LSU on Oct. 18 after their bye week this week.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s golf at Cullan Brown Collegiate, Day 2.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled yesterday.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt men’s tennis got three singles victories to finish the final day at the Coach Bouldin Classic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Sophomore Callum Markowitz beat Freddy Murray of MTSU in two sets (6-4,7-5). Donghyun Hwang took down Eric Crivei in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) and freshman Cayden Wang beat Rich Lalance of MTSU in two sets (6-3, 6-3).
