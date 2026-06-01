Vanderbilt Football Class of 2027 Recruiting Tracker

As this summer heats up, so does the college football recruiting trail. College football teams around the country are doing all they can to build up rosters for the future.

For Vanderbilt, the Commodores have been on the recruiting trail already, building up a recruiting class of eight players for its 2027 class so far. The class is currently ranked No. 41 in college football as the calendar turns to June, per 247Sports.

Vanderbilt’s ability to start attracting more three-star and even four-star talent in this class shows that the Commodores’ past two seasons were not a fluke. Vanderbilt wants to continue the upward trajectory it has been on. Its 2027 class could certainly help do that.

Here is the list of Vanderbilt’s 2027 commits so far and a little about each player.

Omarii Sanders, Linebacker

Consensus: 4-Star

247Sports: No. 51 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 2 in Tennessee

Rivals: No. 52 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 2 in Tennessee

Sanders is easily the highest-rated player in Vanderbilt’s class and is a big part of what makes the Commodores’ class special. The linebacker is a hometown recruit that attends Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He is listed at 6-foot-3 inches and 210 pounds. On May 31, Sanders announced that he was shutting down his recruitment and is sticking with Vanderbilt. Sanders’ size is something that is not normally seen in guys at his position with still a year left in high school. The time he has to grow before getting to campus allows him to potentially be one of the defensive weapons of the future for Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.

Grant Haviland, Tight End

Consensus: 3-Star

247Sports: No. 273 nationally, No. 15 position, No. 28 in Georgia

Rivals: No. 307 nationally, No. 15 position, No. 33 in Georgia

Hailing from Alpharetta, Georgia, Haviland committed to Vanderbilt April 14. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the fit for Haviland in Nashville makes a lot of sense. Vanderbilt loves to utilize tight ends in its offensive scheme and it seems that Haviland could be the next big tight end to fill that role. One of the aspects of Haviland’s game that is often raved about is his pass catching ability at his position. Haviland has gathered plenty of experience catching passes at Milton High School. If that translates to the SEC well, Haviland can be a useful target down the field for Vanderbilt.

Davion Crumitie, ATH/Wide Receiver

Consensus: 3-Star

247Sports: No. 562 nationally, No. 41 position, No. 49 in Florida

Rivals: No. 529 nationally, No. 73 position, No. 43 in Florida

From Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Florida, Davion Crumitie is a known speedster as a wideout. Crumitie committed to Vanderbilt the night of May 30. Crumitie is a dual-sport athlete, running track for Rickards in addition to playing football. At 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, he has time to get bigger before he gets to campus. But Crumitie could either serve as a guy that can quickly get to his spot in the slot or someone that can beat defensive backs downfield.

Jeremiah Douglas, Wide Receiver

Consensus: 3-Star

247Sports: No. 705 nationally, No. 58 position, No. 63 in Texas

Rivals: No. 621 nationally, No. 81 position, No. 85 in Texas

Jeremiah Douglas is the second receiver in Vanderbilt’s 2027 class. From Crandall High School in Crandall, Texas, Douglas committed to Vanderbilt on Dec. 2 of 2025. On May 31, he doubled down on his commitment on Twitter as he announced that he, too, was shutting down his recruitment to stay locked in with Vanderbilt. Douglas also runs track for Crandall and has a similar frame to Davion Crumitie. At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Douglas looks to be another fast wide receiver that poses a threat to opposing defenses.

Ethan Hauser, Linebacker

Consensus: 3-Star

247Sports: No. 810 nationally, No. 66 position, No. 98 in Georgia

Rivals: No. 664 nationally, No. 56 position, No. 72 in Georgia

Ethan Hauser is the second linebacker in next year’s class to commit to Vanderbilt. From Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, scouting reports on Hauser show he is a versatile linebacker that has the ability to play wherever Vanderbilt may need him to be. Hauser committed to Vanderbilt on May 27 over Missouri, Alabama and Auburn. His 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame makes him similar to Omarii Sanders in size and athletically gifted. Hauser is another multi-sport athlete that also runs track for his high school

Matt Williams, ATH/Cornerback

Consensus: 3-Star

247Sports: No. 505 nationally, No. 52 position, No. 13 in Virginia

Rivals: No. 782 nationally, No. 80 position, No. 15 in Virginia

Matt Williams committed to Vanderbilt on April 20 and comes from Norfolk, Virginia. Though seemingly to be underrated nationally, Williams possesses a good feel for tracking the football in the air and coming down with interceptions. Williams also has anticipation for reading the quarterback’s eyes and going to the ball when thrown. Williams also took snaps at wide receiver this past season for Maury High School, which helps to explain his catching ability as a player that is mainly a defensive back. Williams is 6-foot and 160 pounds.

MJ Gideon, Running Back

Consensus: 3-Star

247Sports: No. 853 nationally, No. 64 position, No. 32 in Alabama

Rivals: N/A

MJ Gideon is another recruit that committed to Vanderbilt this past week. From James Clemens High School in Madison, Alabama, Gideon committed to Vanderbilt on May 28. During his junior year, Gideon ran for over 1,200 yards and had 210 receiving yards. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Gideon shows a burst in speed and strength on tape once he gets into the second level of an opposing defense. That ability helps him to stack yards after contact.

Luke Burger, Offensive Tackle

Consensus: 3-Star

247Sports: No. 1,128 nationally, No. 90 position, No, 42 in Tennessee

Rivals: No. 1,008 nationally, No. 77 position, No. 40 in Tennessee

Luke Burger is the first offensive lineman that Vanderbilt has secured in its 2027 class. From Silverdale Baptist Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Burger committed to Vanderbilt on May 16. Burger has a big frame for a junior at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds that he can continue to strengthen by the time he arrives in Nashville.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.