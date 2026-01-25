Vanderbilt Women’s Tennis Beats Notre Dame: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s tennis got a win on the road to stay undefeated Saturday afternoon. The Commodores shut out Notre Dame 4-0 to move to 3-0 on the season to set up a date with No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor Sunday afternoon.

It started in doubles as Vanderbilt won the first two doubles matchups. No. 2 duo Célia-Belle Mohr and sophomore Sophia Webster got the first win for Vanderbilt in doubles with a swift defeat of the Fighting Irish’s No. 21 Bianca Molnar and Bojana Pozder 6-1. No. 13 junior Valeria Ray and senior Bridget Stammel sealed the doubles point for Vanderbilt as the two took down Akari Matsuno and Jessica Kovalcik in a 6-2.

In singles, Vanderbilt’s dominance continued. Mia Yamakita beat Notre Dame’s Sophia Holod in two sets (6-1, 6-3). Shortly after, Vanderbilt made it 3-0 after Erin Pearce took down Mari-Louise Van Zyl in two sets as well (6-2, 6-4).

The back-to-back singles wins set up a match point situation for Bridget Stammel. Stammel faced off against Notre Dame’s Bojana Pozder. The two went back and forth in the first set, but it was Stammel who came out on top with a 7-5 set victory. In the second set, Stammel cruised to a game-clinching point with a 6-2 set win.

“That was a quality win over a very good Notre Dame team, and obviously the final score was not indicative of the overall match – there were close score lines everywhere,” Vanderbilt women’s tennis head coach Aleke Tsoubanos said. “I thought everyone competed well in all nine positions.”

Vanderbilt faces off against Michigan at 1 p.m. CT Sunday.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball at No. 2 South Carolina, 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. Michigan, 1 p.m. CT.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

No. 15 Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat Mississippi State 88-56.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis lost to No. 1 Wake Forest 4-0.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat Notre Dame 4-0.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt men’s tennis took its first loss of the season, losing to No. 1 Wake Forest 4-0. The Commodores were unable to get anything going in doubles or singles. Wake Forest flexed its muscle and showed why it is the top team in men’s tennis by taking the doubles points and winning the first three singles matches.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

19 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I want to be a professor. My focus is on inclusion for black student athletes at predominantly white institutions.” Earl Bennett

