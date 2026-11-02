Vanderbilt Football Kickoff Time Against Alabama Revealed

Vanderbilt football is coming off a bye this week and it just found out what time it will kick off next Saturday for its penultimate home game.

After the Commodores hit the road at Mississippi State this weekend, they will play host to Alabama on Nov. 14, Vanderbilt’s first home game since it lost to Arkansas Oct. 17. Going into the season, it was already known Vanderbilt would kick off against Alabama in the early slate of games, but now it knows the exact time and television schedule.

Vanderbilt and Alabama will meet on the gridiron at 11:45 a.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium Nov. 14. The two will face off on SEC Network. The Commodores will play in the first slate of games for the first time since it lost to Georgia on Oct. 3.

With the college football calendar officially turning to November, it is the final month of the regular season for all FBS teams. Vanderbilt is coming off its bye week. The last time it was in action, it lost to Kentucky 34-17 on the road.

Vanderbilt’s remaining schedule consists of a road trip to Mississippi State Saturday before returning home to play the Crimson Tide. It will then travel to Florida before playing its final game of the regular season at home against Tennessee.

With a 3-5 record, Vanderbilt needs to win three of its remaining four games to reach bowl eligibility. That would require at least two wins over teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Vanderbilt is the only team in the SEC to not win a conference game this season. The Commodores have lost five in a row, all being against SEC opponents. But perhaps this weekend is the week Vanderbilt gets back in the win column and starts to turn its season around.

Mississippi State will not have starting quarterback Kamario Taylor this weekend when Vanderbilt travels to Starkville Saturday. Instead, either former Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann or true freshman Parker Puckett will run the offense for the Bulldogs. It is an opportunity for Vanderbilt’s defense to get back on track and return to its identity against a team that has been reeling.

Vanderbilt and Mississippi State kickoff at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The Commodores will take on Alabama on the same channel next week, hoping they will return home coming off a win.

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