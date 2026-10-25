Vanderbilt Loses to No. 12 Kentucky, Drops Fifth Straight Game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Vanderbilt football lost its fifth-consecutive game Saturday night, losing to No. 12 Kentucky 34-17.

It was a really solid start for Vanderbilt to begin the game. The Commodores were playing a classic Clark Lea type of game by controlling the game with the time of possession.

Vanderbilt struck first after being set up by a huge punt return from Martel Hight. The Commodores were able to begin their second possession on the Kentucky 20-yard line, but ended up having to settle for a field goal.

Vanderbilt was not done scoring, either. On its next possession, Vanderbilt went on a 16-play, 95-yard touchdown drive in nearly nine minutes to take a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. On the play, Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis threw a touchdown to Jayvontay Conner.

Up two scores with under six minutes before halftime, Vanderbilt was controlling every aspect of the game. From owning the time of possession by over 14 more minutes compared to Kentucky to outgaining the Wildcats by over 100 yards, the Commodores could not have asked for a much better start.

However, Kentucky started to wake up. Kentucky got its first touchdown of the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a Kenny Minchey passing touchdown to wide receiver DJ Miller.

After a Vanderbilt three-and-out, Kentucky scored once again before halftime. Starting on its own 21-yard line, Kentucky picked up the pace and ran 13 plays for 79 yards and found the end zone for a touchdown. Suddenly, Vanderbilt found itself trailing 14-10 going into halftime.

Out of halftime, Kentucky’s offensive roll continued. The Wildcats went 75 yards all the way down the field once again and ended with a rushing touchdown from backup quarterback Brennen Ward.

But eventually, Vanderbilt was able to strike back. On a critical fourth down midway through the third quarter, Vanderbilt found the end zone after Curtis threw a touchdown to wide receiver Ja’Cory Thomas on a perfect pass to bring the deficit to 21-17.

The Commodores deficit was upgraded back to a two-score lead, though. Kentucky made a pair of field goals to go up 10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Vanderbilt had a chance to come from behind in the final quarter, though. Curtis had the Vanderbilt offense rolling down the field inside the Kentucky 40-yard line. But then, a critical mistake. Curtis threw a pass back across his body over the middle and threw an interception.

On the ensuing Kentucky drive, the Wildcats scored a touchdown to go up 34-17 and put the game out of reach.

Vanderbilt is now 3-5 going into its bye week next week. The Commodores will return to action Nov. 7 with a trip to Mississippi State.

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