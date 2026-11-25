NASHVILLE — Sitting at the podium for the postgame press conference following Vanderbilt football’s loss to Florida, head coach Clark Lea did not shy away from talking about the reality of his team’s season.

With a 4-7 record after the loss. He and everyone in the locker room know that making a bowl game is not a possibility this season, even if it were to beat in-state rival Tennessee this weekend. Obviously, it has been a disappointing season. A season where Lea and his players are frustrated with the way it has gone, especially considering the standard the team set for itself in the offseason.

But the season is not over yet for Vanderbilt. The Commodores still have one more game to go. Whether it wants to be the spoiler to Tennessee’s playoff chances or simply go into the offseason with some sort of momentum, Vanderbilt still has to play on the gridiron one more time this fall.

There is a balance Vanderbilt needs to strike here between not letting the frustration of this season overwhelm the preparation to take the field one last time. However, Lea does not think that will be a hard thing to do.

“It’s just a matter of not taking your feelings and emotions and frustrations out on people that you care about. I think this is very similar to being a part of a family. We care about each other and everyone has an ownership stake in this,” Lea said. “There’s not a lack of commitment somewhere.”

Lea knows there can be a coexistence of frustration over this season and respect between guys in the locker room. Whenever the time comes to do an autopsy of what went wrong over the past couple months, there will be an opportunity to look back on all the what ifs and what could have been if a few plays went another way.

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But there certainly is not any regret about the effort and time the players and coaches put into this season. Lea said he would feel differently if his guys did not give it their all each and every week, but he does feel like his staff and players did all the preparation they were going into each game. Things just did not play out the way Lea hoped.

“I see it in the way they work, I see it in the way they interact. There’s a lot of care and a lot of love for the program and for this team. We have to accept where we are right now and let’s go fight to send the guys that’ll be playing their last game of college football out the right way,” Lea said.

A deep dive into how the season went will be done after the Senior Day festivities are done. Certainly Lea did not expect or anticipate his team being eliminated from bowl contention before rivalry weekend, but that is the reality.

There will be a lot of time going through how the team became one of the more penalized teams in college football and how the execution from both the offense and defense was not up to par for a majority of the season.

Right now, it seems that Lea is not paying too much attention to all of that. He wants the best for his players. It would be a disservice as a coach to not prepare his players like he normally would. His team will do what it can to find a way to pull off an upset Saturday night.

“I’ll have an opportunity as we get past Saturday to kind of zoom back out and say ‘where are we? What delivered us here? Where do we want to go and how do we get there?’ But right now this is about going to work and battling with a group of guys that I care a lot about. I’m excited to be able to do that,” Lea said.

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