NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt football dropped its final game of its 2026 season, losing to No. 5 Tennessee by a score of 26-12.

Similar to the majority of Vanderbilt’s conference games, the Commodores played the Volunteers close for the entirety of the first half. The two teams traded punts for each of their first two possessions, but Tennessee struck first on the scoreboard.

Tennessee started its fourth possession with good field position after Vanderbilt turned it over on downs and went on a 10-play, 31-yard drive that ended in a 48-yard field goal for the Volunteers.

Tennessee was just getting started with the scoring, too. On its next drive, the Volunteers drove 55 yards down the field for a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Georgia McIntyre to wide receiver Radarius Jackson. On the next possession, Tennessee scored another touchdown on a drive that ended in a 25-yard passing touchdown from McIntyre to wide receiver Brandon Staley to go up 17-0.

Vanderbilt later fell into a 20-0 hole going into halftime as the Volunteers hit a 50-yard field goal. Vanderbilt’s offense struggled mightily in the first half. The Commodores only mustered up 50 total yards of offense.

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In the second half, both offenses did not put up much offense early on but both teams found ways to score. On the first possession of the second half, Vanderbilt got on the board. It went 57 yards in eight plays that ended in a 36-yard field goal from Brock Taylor.

On the ensuing possession, though, Tennessee matched what Vanderbilt did and came away with three points to push its lead back up to a 23-3 lead. At the start of the fourth quarter, Tennessee added on three more points.

Vanderbilt did not quit, however. Vanderbilt STAR Carson Lawrence picked off McIntyre and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown. The Commodores failed on the two-point conversion attempt and the score stayed at a three-possession game. The Commodores added another field goal in the fourth quarter, but it was too late.

With the loss, Vanderbilt finished its 2026 season with a 4-8 record. The Commodores will now go into their offseason, where they will look to make changes and adjust in order to improve and get back to postseason play next year. Overall, it was a frustrating season for Vanderbilt that ended in a frustrating way.

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