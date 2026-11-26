Vanderbilt football’s 2026 season is coming to an end this weekend. That is the reality of the situation as it sits with a 4-7 record going into rivalry weekend.

That is not stopping Vanderbilt from making sure it sends its guys playing their final game in the black and gold out the right way. The Commodores have the opportunity to play spoiler to Tennessee’s playoff chances, or at least playoff seeding this weekend.

But before the game kicks off this weekend, it is time to see who will be playing in the game. The SEC released the first player availability report for all conference games Wednesday night.

For Vanderbilt, there is one key player listed as “questionable.” Offensive lineman Clinton Azubuike is questionable to play Saturday. Azubuike is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the first half against Florida Saturday. Running back MK Young rolled up on Azubuike’s lower leg and ankle as he was going to the ground at the end of his run.

“I think we have to see how he responds. That’s an ankle issue that we have to see what he can do in practice and see how it improves or doesn’t improve through the week. But I would imagine he’ll remain questionable on the report,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said Monday.

Originally, Lea said that offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper was questionable, however, it seems as though Cooper is good to go considering that he was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Cooper has been dealing with a shoulder injury that Lea revealed has been bothering Cooper throughout this season. Evidently, Cooper will power through the injury Saturday as of now with no injury designation

“Talk about a guy that I have a ton of respect for. This guy has toughed this out all season, one year with us and really had a positive impact. Another guy that I’m going to be fighting for this week,” Lea said of Cooper.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Vanderbilt will continue to be without defensive lineman Aaron Bryant, offensive lineman Gunner Givens, linebacker Josiah Broxton, running back Evan Hampton, EDGE Edwin Kolenge to season-ending injuries. The Commodores will also be without backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, cornerback Cobey Sellers, linebacker Daniel Vollmer Jr. and offensive lineman Ted Gregoire.

Vanderbilt-Tennessee injury report as of tonight. Clinton Azubuike is questionable to play. pic.twitter.com/E39VLZA0Ya — Graham Baakko (@GrahamBaakko) November 26, 2026

Vanderbilt will look to end its 2026 season on the right note with an upset over its rival. The Commodores and Volunteers are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.