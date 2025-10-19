Vanderbilt Football Makes History, Is Favored Over Missouri
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football is a 2.5-point favorite against Missouri, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
It’s the second-consecutive game in which Vanderbilt is a favorite after it had been the underdog in 51-straight SEC matchups prior to its matchup with No. 10 LSU on Saturday. The Commodores boosted their stock and moved up to No. 10 in the AP Top 25–its highest ranking since 1947 and the second-highest ranking in program history–after that game.
The Commodores are 6-1 on the season with wins over South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Utah State, Georgia State and Charleston Southern in addition to their win over LSU.
Missouri moved up to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 after a double-overtime win against Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers are 6-1 with wins over Kansas and South Carolina. Their lone loss came to Alabama–which Vanderbilt also lost to.
If Vanderbilt leaves FirstBank Stadium with a win on Saturday, it will mark its first win over the Tigers since Vanderbilt knocked off the Tigers in 2019. The Commodores have never won against Missouri in Clark Lea’s tenure.
Eli Drinkwitz’ Missouri program hasn’t looked over Lea’s despite the results over the years, though. It certainly won’t this time as underdogs, though.
"Vandy, I think, has always been a very difficult out for us," Drinkwitz said. “They utilize their quarterback, Diego (Pavia) in a lot of different ways, and he gives them a chance on every play to be explosive."
Vanderbilt fell 30-27 to Missouri in overtime last season. The Commodores had a chance to win that game, but Brock Taylor missed a kick that loomed large down the stretch. As the Commodores look to avenge that loss, they’ll do it on an ABC broadcast in front of the platform that ESPN’s College Gameday provides.
This Vanderbilt team isn’t satisfied with being spotlighted on Saturday, though. It wants more than it’s earned by becoming bowl eligible or a national story, though.
“This is a new Vandy,” Vanderbilt defensive end Khordae Sydnor said. “People expect that we’re gonna win. It’s period point blank, in the SEC we can compete with anybody and I think you saw it today.”
“If we end the season with six wins we’re going to be pissed,” Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence added. “We're trying to go win a national championship. That's our goal for this year.”
Time to see if it can bolster its rèsumè again with a win over Missouri on Saturday.