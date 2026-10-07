Vanderbilt Football's Austin Howard Isn't Letting Type 1 Diabetes Limit Him. It's His Superpower.

NASHVILLE—-Austin Howard knows the questions will inevitably come when people look at the right side of his waistline and the mid-section of each of his biceps, but he’s more than happy to answer them. Those are Howard’s badges of honor. He takes pride in them and what their presence platforms him to do.

On the bottom right corner of Howard’s stomach is an Omnipod Pump–a tubeless device that efficiently delivers insulin–and on his left bicep is a Dexcom G7 sensor–a blood sugar monitor that signals how much insulin Howard needs. On Howard’s right bicep is a circle outline, indicative of the fact that a G7 sensor was there.

Howard has worn the devices since being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and he’s intentional about making sure he doesn’t hide from his circumstances. He also made a decision early on that he wasn’t going to use Diabetes as a crutch.

“It doesn't define me,” Howard told Vandy on SI, “It's definitely a definition, though. Like, that's who I am. That's what I have to go through. That's the reason I am who I am.”

Howard gives the answer about the role of his Diabetes diagnosis in his life in a way that indicates he’s thoroughly thought it through. But, when he really lights up is when he gets to pivot to the idea of how it can aid others who aren’t as certain about it.

In the midst of a kids football camp that Vanderbilt put on over the summer, a camper with type 1 diabetes spotted Howard and was thrilled to meet him because he knew that they had that in common. Howard gave the camper a pair of gloves and recalls internalizing how much of an impact he can have on people because of what he goes through.

Dexcom’s latest survey found that the percentage of young diabetics who quit sports after diagnosis dropped from 24% in 2022–when its Dexcom U program launched—to 16%, while overall sports participation rose to 85% from 81%. Howard and Dexcom’s 26 other DexCom U athletes—which span across 13 sports—have taken pride in proving that their devices are fruitful pieces of their stories rather than obstacles that hold them back.

“Austin is a role model for the next generation, showing them Diabetes doesn’t have to limit your goals,” Anne Santoro–the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Dexcom–said. “When you’re diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at a young age, there can be a lot of uncertainty about what that means for your future in sports, so having someone like Austin to look up to can be incredibly meaningful.”

Austin Howard is looking to help others through his challenges with Diabetes. | Vanderbilt Athletics

HOWARD WAS fading in and out of consciousness, laying in his parents’ bed while they called out his name to no avail. His family had just gotten back from his aunt’s birthday celebration, but he skipped it in favor of a job interview at McDonald’s. When they finished calling his name, they assumed that he was still making his way back from the interview.

When his mom, Rosie, walked back into his bedroom, she startled him and immediately knew something wasn’t right because of how softly her son was speaking. She asked him why he was in her room rather than his own and immediately kicked into action when his response indicated that he was out of it.

She suggested that he be taken to the doctor, but her husband Antonio escalated things quickly. Howard needed to go to the emergency room, he declared.

Once they got there, the silence from the medical officials was eerie and affirmed that something was wrong. They ran tests, drew blood, pumped Howard with fluids and asked questions before eventually telling the family that it was likely he had type 1 diabetes. But, there was no time to dwell on it. Howard’s numbers were so off the charts that he was placed in an ambulance and taken to Le Bonheur Hospital.

Once he got to the hospital and was regulated, Howard was okay. But, Howard and his family appear to look back on the day as one of the scariest days of their lives not only because of what the day entailed, but also what it could have. Rosie Howard acknowledges that the day could’ve been much worse. Howard could’ve been driving back from the interview when he started to lose functionality. His parents could’ve opted to go to the after-birthday brunch rather than going straight home, leaving Howard alone for a few more hours. While she talks, she appears to have a sense of relief in regard to the what ifs that still remain.

“It’s something you don’t want to think about,” Rosie Howard said. “We thank God that we were directed to go back to the house and we were able to catch him in time to get him the medical help he needed. Praise God.”

Prior to that day, Howard recalls thinking that his rapid weight loss was a result of him playing three high school sports but knowing that Antonio and his high school coaches were concerned about what was going on with him. The day he was taken to the hospital appears to be a blur to him now, but finally made things clear.

In a 20-minute call, Rosie often brings up how fortunate the family is that there was a hospital nearby and that they had the resources and geographical privilege to get her son there promptly. Howard was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes that day, but he wasn’t shocked or sad. He knew it was coming at the end of a long process, and he also knew that he still had a chance to achieve while managing it.

He knew all of his dreams were still in front of him.

“That was never a question, I knew I had to get it done somehow, some way,” Howard said. “It was kind of just like ‘alright, what’s the next step.’ I didn’t really think too much on the fact that ‘oh, I’m a type 1 diabetic and now I’ve gotta do this and that.’”

Howard knew that Diabetes wasn't going to stop him from chasing his football dreams. | Vanderbilt Athletics

HOWARD WAS STABLE, sitting in the hospital when he whipped out his phone and swiped over to Google. Rosie Howard couldn’t see what her son was typing into the search engine, but she later learned that he was searching to see if any NFL players played through type 1 diabetes.

The searches didn’t net a long list of players, but they indicated to Howard that it was possible to keep pushing towards his football dreams. Headlining the list was former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler. Howard likely didn’t realize it then, but his search for someone to look up was a flashpoint that led him to become an example in his own right.

While going through his freshman season at Vanderbilt, Howard opted to start making Instagram Reels about his experiences as an athlete with type 1 diabetes and offered a glimpse into how he navigates it. He showed how he gets ready for practices. He offered a look into the pouch he fills with items to help him regulate his blood sugar. He spotlighted his dietician Cameron Nill. More than anything, Howard indicated that a rise like his is possible.

Howard has developed enough of a following through his videos for them to pick up significant traction among the Diabetes community and has found a niche within it after initially starting as a Diabetes-oriented blogger. Every video Howard posts has triple digit likes and one blew up to receive 174,000 likes. There’s something about Howard and his message that people have gravitated towards. Perhaps it’s that they feel they can relate to him.

“You’re inspirational bro! I was also diagnosed in 10th grade, now a senior trying to play college tennis,” a commenter said.

“As a t1 diabetic diagnosed at 27 it’s super inspirational to see you talking about your journey!,” another said, “There’s so much misinformation about T1 out there so representation like this is so important.”

As Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea spoke about Howard in his Tuesday press conference, he indicated that Howard playing at this level is a major undertaking from a number of different angles. Lea appears to believe Howard has figured out how to make this work for him while going through the grind of an SEC football workload–which Lea said stresses a sleep schedule, requires heavy physical demands and greatly exceeds what’s required in a high school schedule–and the weight addition that comes with it, though.

Howard has learned to self manage in some ways, but is of the belief that managing type 1 diabetes is a team effort that’s connected him more closely and intimately with the Vanderbilt community as a whole. As a result, this all feels more fulfilling to him.

After playing sparingly as a freshman Howard has found a way through all the challenges that came with his diagnosis and has broken into Vanderbilt’s defensive rotation. Howard has played 28 snaps through Vanderbilt’s first five games despite three veteran linebackers playing ahead of him and recorded the first big moment of his Vanderbilt career when he blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone in Vanderbilt's week two win over Delaware. When he did so, he had an audience bigger than he knows rejoicing in his accomplishment.

“I think it's just a message of strength for everyone who's battling to be a part of something, something they want to do,” Lea said in regard to Howard’s story. “It’s not always straightforward but Austin's example is one where you stay at it, you keep working, you find a way through.”

Howard had the best moment of his Vanderbilt career in its week two win over Delaware. | Vanderbilt athletics

WHEN HOWARD’S FEET hit the pavement on the sidewalk and he approaches FirstBank Stadium ahead of Vanderbilt’s matchup with No. 9 Ole Miss, he’ll be flanked by a few younger athletes that he can put himself in the shoes of. He knows the doubts that they may be having. He knows the logistical issues that they deal with. He knows the aspirations that they have and the need for an example.

As a result, Saturday is particularly meaningful for Howard. Howard will be a part of Dexcom U Day, when the company’s college ambassadors will represent it through hosting athletes with Diabetes. Prior to the game, Howard will spend time with local kids living with type 1 diabetes and talk to them about how he manages diabetes while playing college football. He’ll then take them to the Star Walk, where they’ll walk alongside him. The kids will be joined by other Dexcom U athletes to make up a fan section dedicated to Howard.

Dexcom set up the day with Howard–who it gravitated towards because of his outspoken nature in regard to Diabetes awareness–because its executives believe it can be meaningful for young athletes to watch Howard in his element. They didn’t have to pull Howard’s leg for it to happen, though.

“It's just another power statement for the type 1 diabetic community, and I know it's gonna be a great time,” Howard said. “It’s bringing out like some Dexcom warriors and just getting them just a game game day experience, showing them some love from Vandy football, just showing them that you can do anything that you want with diabetes.”

Howard was raised in a faith-based home and has long believed that everything happens for a reason. If he wasn’t convinced before his diagnosis, he clearly is these days. Howard appears to regard his Diabetes diagnosis as one of the best things to ever happen to him.

Diabetes has taken Howard to California for an awareness event. It was a vehicle that allowed him to meet Los Angeles Chargers’ coach Jim Harbaugh. It’s allowed him to find purpose and to help others.

He didn’t appear to envision this as a 15-year old, but his mother’s wise words appear to have hit home with him.

“When you look at life, some of the toughest challenges yield the greatest rewards,” Rosie Howard said. “If you look at it and say ‘woe is me’ then that’s all you’ll get. But, if you embrace it, take it and make it work for you and for others, that’s the ultimate reward because God is greater than anything.”

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