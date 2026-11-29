NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt football walked off the field together as a team for the final time in the 2026 season Saturday night, following a 26-12 defeat at the hands of Tennessee. As the team headed back, through the tunnel, the reality of the situation looked like it started to settle in.

A look of disappointment was plastered over the faces of many Vanderbilt players, while others looked around at the home fans for one last time.

Vanderbilt’s 2026 football season is over. And as head coach Clark Lea would admit, it was a rather disappointing and frustrating season for his team. A season where Lea and his players publicly voiced the standard and expectations the team had for itself. The expectation was simple: break down the door of the College Football Playoff, a spot it was just short of a year ago.

Ultimately, this was a foundational year. Realistically, Vanderbilt never played like a playoff team or looked like it was going to be at any point over the past 13 weeks. Rather, this was a season in which Jared Curtis would come in and close the season with a result the program could continue to build on.

While there still is some room for optimism, especially if Curtis does in fact return to Vanderbilt next season, the Commodores did not leave the field Saturday with a ton of build on. It was a 4-8 season that was created by lack of coaching in some areas and a lack of discipline and execution in other areas.

If Vanderbilt wants to play to the playoff-type standard it set for itself this past offseason, changes within the staff have to be made. In fact, changes in the Vanderbilt staff should be expected if the program is serious about its expectations.

In his final postgame press conference of the season, Lea seems like a coach that is going to do whatever it takes to get his program back on the right track. If that means making staff changes, Lea sounds like he is open to it.

“I think there’s enough there in terms of evidence to say we really need to take a step back here and examine where we’re going. I’m here to win and the mission’s winning, so I’ll be as aggressive as I feel like the mission demands. We’ll scrutinize everything,” Lea said.

When he is asked how he envisions his aggressiveness to make changes as opposed to doubling down on the things he already believes, Lea made a clear distinction between what he calls the “process” and what he believes.

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The things Lea believes are not going to change. His program and his culture will still be founded on the same principles it was a year ago when Vanderbilt won 10 games. The process, however, is a separate concept. The process is about what it takes to get his program where he wants.

In turn, Lea’s vision can stay the same while changing his offseason approach from what he has done in years prior. In a way, Lea does not have a choice. His process is going to need to look different.

Whether that is staff changes or roster construction, Lea will need to retool his program in a way that puts Vanderbilt back on an upward trajectory.

The complete autopsy of the season will be done over the coming weeks or even days. If Lea’s apparent openness rings true, there will be changes to the staff. It would be more of a surprise if there were little to no changes to Lea’s staff.

Little to no changes in the staff would indicate that the 2027 season could end up going a similar way. It would mean there is not much of a reason to believe Vanderbilt will be a better team than the product it put on the field over the last few months.

That seems to be the less likely route. Lea is staying optimistic about the future of his program. The way that happens is bringing in new, fresh coaching into the program that Vanderbilt did not have this season. Lea likely would not be optimistic of the future if he was planning on sitting around waiting for things to change instead of making changes himself.

Vanderbilt believes it has guys on its roster that give optimism, such as Curtis. If he can retain those guys while making sure he leaves no leaf left unturned, then the program will have reason to have hope going forward.

“I’m excited for that part of it. I got a lot of hope for where we’re headed and I’ve got a lot of belief for where we’re headed. I need some time here to digest and really take a look at the full scope of the experience,” Lea said. “To get back to work and to aim for more and to have a quarterback you believe in. All those things are positive. I’m looking forward to the next steps.”

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