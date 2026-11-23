Vanderbilt football experienced another loss over the weekend, dropping a heartbreaking loss to No. 24 Florida by a score of 34-27. This time, the loss came as a consequence of being eliminated from bowl game contention.

The Commodores now know that they will be playing their final game of the 2026 season next week against Tennessee on Senior Day.

In the game, there were some individually good performances that gave Vanderbilt a chance to win the game and some other performances that contributed to the loss. Here is this week’s Vanderbilt football stock exchange.

Who Raised Their Stock

Jared Curtis

The box score may not say it, but Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis had one of his best games of the season against Florida. Yes, he completed just 12 of his 25 passes, but he made his 12 completions count.

Curtis threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Of those 200 yards, 149 of them went to wide receiver Junior Sherrill. Curtis was in command of an offensive that found a way to play well in the trenches.

When Vanderbilt needed a response, Curtis was able to help lead his team down the field and provide a response. Things started to look bleak after Florida took a 17-9 lead in the first half, but Curtis led his team 75 yards down the field to tie the game and threw a 75-yard touchdown to Sherrill to take a 24-17 lead before halftime.

Curtis’ second half may not have been as impressive, but he helped the Commodores stay in the fight and came up just short of stealing one on the road.

Junior Sherrill

Junior Sherrill had an outstanding day in Gainesville. Sherrill was the leading receiver per usual, this time with six receptions for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown. Though Sherrill did have a couple of drops that could have boosted his numbers even more, he was a big reason Vanderbilt’s offense was able to move down the field.

Sherrill has been the leading receiver all season and there is nobody close to him in Vanderbilt’s receiver room. The connection he has built with Curtis has been something special to watch throughout the season.

The Curtis-Sherrill duo has been one of the more potent quarterback and receiver combos in the SEC. Unfortunately with the loss Saturday, next week’s game against Tennessee could potentially be the last time the two play on the field together. It all depends on what Sherrill decides to do in the offseason.

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Sedrick Alexander

Performances like the one running back Sedrick Alexander had Saturday is exactly what he was looking for back in the offseason. Not only was the offensive line for Vanderbilt playing well against Florida, but Alexander took advantage of what his teammates up front were doing.

Alexander had 129 rushing yards on 15 carries. Alexander averaged 8.6 yards per carry, including his 51-yard run against the Gators. Believe it or not, it was the first time this season Alexander ran for more than 60 yards in a game.

With his performance, he showed how valuable he is to the Vanderbilt offense. Maybe he can have a similar type of performance against Vanderbilt’s in-state rival next week to close the season.

Who Lowered Their Stock

Third Down Defense

It has been a struggle for a majority of the season for Vanderbilt’s defense. The defense has shown signs of improvement at times, but the third down defense for the Commodores has been a constant struggle all season.

That was no different Saturday against Florida. The Commodores allowed the Gators to convert on 11 of their 16 third downs. That is a conversion rate of 68.7%. Clearly that is never acceptable for any program.

In a way, the lack of third down efficiency for Vanderbilt’s defense was a huge reason it lost the game. Sure, there were missed opportunities on Vanderbilt’s offense, but because it could not get off the field when it needed to on defense, Florida was able to extend drives and score time after time.

Postseason Outlook

With the loss, Vanderbilt is eliminated from bowl eligibility. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea faced that reality postgame Saturday. He and his players that spoke after the game knew what the loss meant and were understandably emotional because of it.

The only way Vanderbilt would have a chance at getting a bowl game would be beating Tennessee next week while also hoping not enough FBS teams win six games on top of the fact that it would need to be an ideal candidate to bowl committees.

That is not going to happen. Vanderbilt’s postseason outlook is done. What has been a disappointing season unofficially ended in a disappointing way Saturday. All that is left now is to look to finish strong going into the offseason.

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