Vanderbilt Football to Elevate Game Day Experience For Fans
The fan experience at FirstBank Stadium will be a new and improved venue this fall.
Per a press release Thursday, new amenities and seating will be added for fans to enjoy this fall at FirstBank Stadium.
Perhaps the biggest addition to the stadium this season is the debut of the south end zone facility. The new facility will include six new seating areas, giving Commodore Club members a new angle to watch their team.
The new facility also has a 1,500 square feet team store, where fans can buy Vanderbilt gear and other Vanderbilt products. Additionally, the circular concourse of the stadium will be ready for this season, which allows for fans to get to their seats quicker.
The south end zone facility will also have a new video board with over 3 million pixels so that fans are able to see replays and highlights of their team during the games.
But that’s just the beginning of the revamped game day experience. The Star Walk will happen two and a half hours before kickoff on game day. The Commodores will walk down Natchez Trace. With Vanderbilt’s first game being at 6 p.m. on Aug, 30, the event will likely take place around 3:30 p.m. as Vanderbilt gears up for Charleston Southern.
FirstBank Stadium will also offer new menu items at concessions. According to the release, burgers and fries, chicken tenders, hot chicken and birria tacos will be on the menu in newly-installed grab-and-go markets throughout the stadium.
The new game day experience is just the next step in this new era of Vanderbilt football. Head coach Clark Lea and the Commodores have come a long way since Lea’s first game as the head coach of Vanderbilt in 2021.
Vanderbilt is coming off a 7-6 season where it won the Birmingham Bowl against Georgia Tech. Going into this fall, the ‘Dores have high hopes of improving on that record and competing for a SEC Championship. Vanderbilt has been making national headlines ever since October 2024 when it pulled off a huge upset over No. 1 Alabama.
Since then, there have been more eyes on Vanderbilt than in recent years. The Commodores are a confident team after leaving last season on a high note. They are hoping to pick up where they left off a week from Saturday when they return to the field to kick off the 2025 season against Charleston Southern.