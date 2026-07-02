Vanderbilt Football Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 12

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football is in a new era under head coach Clark Lea as it moves forward after a program-best 10-3 season, but does so while replacing star quarterback Diego Pavia and star tight end Eli Stowers.

Lea and company believe that the program can move forward as winners, though, and the amount of experience they bring back is at the forefront of the reasons why.

Lea has the 34th most experienced offense in the country, the No. 4 defense in the country, is No. 2 in game experience in the country and No. 12 in returning starts.

“Just in terms of quality depth, I mean, this is probably the best team we've had,” Lea told Vandy on SI. “Obviously, we have some big gaps to fill, and some of those gaps were our production leaders from a year ago, but I like this team. I like where we are.”

This Vanderbilt team doesn’t appear to have the elite names at the top of the roster that Lea’s 2025 team did, but he believes he’s got a capable group at every level.

In Vandy on SI’s top 20 players list, all three phases will be represented, as well as every offensive and defensive position group.

No. 12: Ricardo Jones

Clemson safety Ricardo Jones talks about first playing experiences in Memorial Stadium, during a press conference at the Smart Family Media Center in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, September 10, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones has a rèsumè that speaks for itself.

Jones recorded 39 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble in 2025. That doesn’t get the headline with him, though. What does is his six interceptions--which led the ACC last season.

He played 716 total snaps for Clemson last season and recorded the most interceptions of any Clemson player since 2009. Jones' sophomore season saw him take a significant leap after playing just 124 snaps as a freshman in 2024.

As a sophomore, Jones started 12 games and was an All-ACC player. Now, he looks to prove himself in the SEC.

Why No. 12

12 is admittedly a low ranking for Jones, who has clearly proven to be a ballhawk and a capable piece as a whole. It’s hard to know what exactly Vanderbilt will get from him, though.

Jones intercepting six passes again is difficult to imagine, but he can still be a real factor for this Vanderbilt team.

Perhaps the ranking is too low.

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