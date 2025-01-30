Vanderbilt Football's Greatest Upset in Program History Named Game of the Year
Not many knew what to expect from the Vanderbilt Commodores entering the 2024 campaign, with even less expecting the first winning season since 2013.
Head coach Clark Lea struggled through his first three years with the clipboard, leading the team to a 9-27 record overall in that time with a 2-22 record in Southeastern Conference play.
The additions of incoming transfer quarterback Diego Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers helped turn things around in drastic fashion and saw the team finish with a 7-6 record overall and a 3-5 mark against SEC foes.
It ended a streak that has been intact for over a decade of mediocrity and trudging through the doldrums, but it was not the only streak that ended for the program in 2024.
For the first time since 1984, the Commodores emerged victorious over the Alabama Crimson Tide with a 40-35 score. Oh, and the Crimson Tide were ranked as the No. 1 school in the nation at the time.
The upset win has now been named the best game of the year in all of college football by ESPN, and few can argue with that decision.
Everyone counted Vandy out heading into that game.
The offense, led by Pavia, dominated the field and time-of-possession battle with long methodical drives, wearing out Alabama's defense in the process.
Vanderbilt had the ball on offense for 42:08, to the Crimson Tide's 17:52. That means that the Commodores were on offense for 70% of the game.
The victory saw those in attendance storm the field in triumph, tear down one of the goalposts, and parade it down Main Street before throwing it into the Cumberland River.
That wasn't the only upset for the team, however, as earlier in the campaign, they defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies and later beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Birmingham Bowl.
That is not even to mention the contests that saw Vandy stay neck-and-neck with the Missouri Tigers and Texas Longhorns, even going to overtime with Missouri.
It was a spectacular stepping stone season for Vanderbilt under Clark Lea, and the program's biggest ever upset will forever be remembered as the college football game of the year for 2024.