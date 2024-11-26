Vanderbilt Given Major Compliment by Tennessee's Head Coach Ahead of Finale
Vanderbilt wasn't able to accomplish their goal of beating the flailing LSU Tigers this past weekend, but they do have another opportunity to cause chaos in the last game of the regular season.
The Commodores now sit with a 6-5 record, having already secured their spot in a bowl game, but they can play a huge part in how the College Football Playoff might look like if they can knock off their in-state rivals this weekend.
Tennessee has had an interesting year so far, looking like juggernauts early in the season before their offense stumbled and turned them into a beatable team.
That's what Vanderbilt is hoping to do.
After years of being outclassed by their SEC competition, they have given just about everyone they've faced a challenge this season by beating Alabama, losing in overtime to Missouri and losing in one-score games against Texas and LSU.
Tennessee knows they can't take Vanderbilt lightly, understanding the Commodores would love nothing more than to potentially eliminate the Volunteers from national championship contention.
Josh Heupel was quick to praise Vanderbilt during the early part of the week, making sure to not give the upset-minded Commodores bulletin board material.
"Big road game. Playing a really good football team in Vanderbilt. You look at what they've done throughout the season, but statistically they do a great job of tying all three phases together. They play complementary football. They're smart. They're tough. They're physical. They're disciplined. They make you earn it," he said per Grant Ramey of Volquest.
In the past, that might have been viewed as lip service, but this year, it's a warning to his team.
Vanderbilt can play with anyone in the SEC, and with the rule changes that don't stop the clock whenever a team gets a first down, they have used their modified offense that has triple option running principles to control the game.
With Tennessee having a tough time scoring at different parts of the season, that could be a real issue for them.
The Commodores are hoping their star quarterback, Diego Pavia, can muster up one final elite performance in the finale despite him dealing with multiple injuries.
He's been a major part of Vanderbilt's success this year, giving them a real duel-threat option who has challenged their opponents in multiple ways.
Pavia likely already leaves Nashville as a program legend despite being on campus for just one season, but if he can pull off this upset, he would certainly lock down that status.