Vanderbilt Football Not Ranked by CFP Committee, Can Spoil Rival's Season
Vanderbilt won't be playing for a national championship this season, but they have already qualified for a bowl game in a campaign that is one of the best they've had in recent years.
Sitting with a 6-4 record, the Commodores have reached this win total by playing spoiler against some of the high-profile teams in their conference.
That didn't result in them earning a top 25 ranking by the College Football Playoff committee for this week, but when looking at who does have a number next to their name, Vanderbilt has been able to beat seventh-ranked Alabama, lose by three against third-ranked Texas and in overtime against 23rd-ranked Missouri.
If the ball had bounced in their favor during those losses, there is a good chance Vanderbilt would have been a dark horse to make the CFP, however, as it stands right now, they'll have to settle for playing spoiler again.
This weekend against LSU doesn't have the same cache for the upset-minded Commodores after the Tigers lost three in a row and are no longer in the top 25, but it's still an opportunity for them to make a statement as a program.
LSU is certainly feeling the heat, breaking out a rarely-used uniform color.
But the game that will be circled on the calendar comes in the regular season finale against their in-state rivals Tennessee.
The Volunteers are coming off a tough loss of their own, losing by 14 points to Georgia that now has their College Football Playoff chances hanging on by a thread.
Based on the bracket that would come from the updated rankings, Tennessee would be out of the CFP unless one or more of the teams ahead of them drops a game.
For Vanderbilt, they'll have a chance to crush the dreams of the Volunteers on Nov. 30.
It's been an awesome year for the Commodores already with them qualifying for a bowl game and finally turning the corner under head coach Clark Lea, but they could really make a statement coming out of their bye week by beating LSU and ending the season of Tennessee.