Vanderbilt's Offense Notches Win in Spring Game Without Pavia
On the same day Vanderbilt’s biggest rival is showing the world how much college football is changing, but the Commodores took part in one of the sport’s oldest traditions.
The Commodores concluded its spring practices Saturday with its annual Black-and-Gold spring game. But similar to Tennessee, Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback wasn’t a participant, albeit for vastly different reasons.
“Diego [Pavia] has had a good spring,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “I think getting through the bulk of the work was important, but there was nothing he was going to do today that was going to help us win in the fall. That was the reason.”
Pavia didn’t play, but was still active on the field Saturday. He stood back with the team’s coaches during the game and provided support to the other Commodore quarterbacks.
“Those guys that aren't participating—we want them to be engaged,” Lea said. “Diego wasn’t dressed today, so for him to take a role where he's putting his energy toward the field, that matters. He’s a leadership presence for us. We wanted him paying attention, helping the quarterbacks, and just being engaged in the day.”
Vanderbilt lined up three different quarterbacks during the spring game. Blaze Berlowitz had the most success, completing five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 31-yard touchdown run. Drew Dickey was 3-of-4 for 43 yards and a touchdown and Jérémy St-Hilaire completed both of his pass attempts for 24 yards.
Here are all of the scoring plays from Saturday’s Black-and-Gold game the offense won 40-38.
Scoring Plays
- Brock Taylor 48-yard field goal (7 plays, 3 yards); Gold, 13-3
- Taylor 28-yard field goal (5 plays, 45 yards); Gold, 24-11
- Blaze Berlowitz 31-yard run; Mason Rohmiller kick (5 plays, 65 yards); Gold, 26-22
- Larry Benton III 29-yard pass from Drew Dickey; pass failed (8 plays, 75 yards); Black, 32-27
- Cole Spence 7-yard pass from Berlowitz; no kick attempt; (8 plays, 57 yards); Gold, 40-38
Additional Offensive Scoring Plays
- Third-down conversion – 2
- 20-plus yard play – 2
Defensive Scoring Plays
- Forced turnover – 3
- Three-and-out – 3
- Third-down stop – 2
- Sack – 2
- Tackle for loss – 1
- Forced field goal (war zone only) – 4