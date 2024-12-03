Vanderbilt Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck Named Broyles Award Semifinalist
While the season didn't end the way that Vanderbilt had hoped, losing three games in a row and suffering their sixth consecutive defeat against Tennessee, no one could say this year wasn't a success for the Commodores.
They locked up their first bowl game appearance since 2018, they have a chance to finish above .500 for the first time in over a decade, and they defeated the then-No. 1 team in country by taking down Alabama.
Clark Lea's program seems to have turned the corner, not just because of their one major upset, but by also competing with teams in the Southeastern Conference on a weekly basis where they were close to winning more games when they were the heavy underdogs.
That's a good sign going forward, and as they get ready for the early signing period and transfer portal, they have made themselves a much more attractive destination than they have been in the past.
One of the reasons for that is their offensive coordinator Tim Beck.
He was brought in from New Mexico State after Lea fired multiple members of the 2023 staff, and his new system, combined with star quarterback Diego Pavia, was the recipe they needed to pull off the type of season they just had.
Because of that, Beck has been named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award.
This award is given annually to the nation's top assistant coach by the Broyles Foundation, named for Missouri and Arkansas head coach and longtime Arkansas athletics director Frank Broyles.
Beck authored an incredible year-over-year offensive turnaround in Nashville.
Vanderbilt not only went from scoring 22.8 points per game before he arrived to 26.7 this season, he also improved their offensive efficiency from being 76th at the FBS level to 32nd, while leading a staggering improvement of 110th in red zone scoring percentage last year to 10th during this campaign.
Finalists for the award will be named on Dec. 9.
The Commodores would love to have Beck return next year to continue helping this program take the next step in their development, and since he hasn't been listed as a candidate for some job openings around the country, they could have that wish come true.