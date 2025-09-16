Vanderbilt Offensive Lineman Gets Weekly Award: The Anchor

Vanderbilt Commodores

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Another Vanderbilt football athlete has been recognized for his performance.

Offensive lineman Jordan White won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Vanderbilt’s dominating 31-7 win over South Carolina. White had the highest performance grade on Vanderbilt’s line for the third consecutive week to start the season.

White has done a great job of protecting his quarterback, Diego Pavia. He has not allowed Pavia to be sacked, hit or even pressured this season thus far. 

Vanderbilt’s offensive line has done a great job so far this season as a group, too. The Commodores have exerted their will on their three opponents and have slowly worn down the opposing defensive lines as the games have gone on. In the second half, Vanderbilt’s run blocking was on point as the team averaged 4.8 yards on 21 carries after halftime compared to just 2.8 yards per carry in the first half.

Vanderbilt also averaged 5.1 yards per play in the game and held the ball for 35:43, 11 more minutes than South Carolina.

White is the second Vanderbilt player to receive a weekly award this season. After the Commodores’ 44-20 win over Virginia Tech, linebacker Nick Rinaldi won SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his 2.5 tackles for no gain.

With the win, Vanderbilt jumped into the newest AP Top 25 poll at No. 20. Two statement road wins early in the season gives Vanderbilt one of the most impressive resumes in college football right now. 

No. 20 Vanderbilt returns home Saturday for a revenge game against Georgia State. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

