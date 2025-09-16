Vanderbilt Offensive Lineman Gets Weekly Award: The Anchor
Another Vanderbilt football athlete has been recognized for his performance.
Offensive lineman Jordan White won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Vanderbilt’s dominating 31-7 win over South Carolina. White had the highest performance grade on Vanderbilt’s line for the third consecutive week to start the season.
White has done a great job of protecting his quarterback, Diego Pavia. He has not allowed Pavia to be sacked, hit or even pressured this season thus far.
Vanderbilt’s offensive line has done a great job so far this season as a group, too. The Commodores have exerted their will on their three opponents and have slowly worn down the opposing defensive lines as the games have gone on. In the second half, Vanderbilt’s run blocking was on point as the team averaged 4.8 yards on 21 carries after halftime compared to just 2.8 yards per carry in the first half.
Vanderbilt also averaged 5.1 yards per play in the game and held the ball for 35:43, 11 more minutes than South Carolina.
White is the second Vanderbilt player to receive a weekly award this season. After the Commodores’ 44-20 win over Virginia Tech, linebacker Nick Rinaldi won SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his 2.5 tackles for no gain.
With the win, Vanderbilt jumped into the newest AP Top 25 poll at No. 20. Two statement road wins early in the season gives Vanderbilt one of the most impressive resumes in college football right now.
No. 20 Vanderbilt returns home Saturday for a revenge game against Georgia State. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s golf at Invitational at the Honors Course, Round 1
Vanderbilt volleyball at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. CT
This weekend’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games played yesterday.
Did You Notice?
No. 12 Vanderbilt men’s golf is getting ready for its next event this season. The Commodores are playing at the Invitational at the Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee.
The two-day, 54-hole event starts Monday and goes through Tuesday. The first 36 holes will be played Monday while the final 18 will be played Tuesday.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
48 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
[When told his 81-yard run was the longest in school history on this date in 1996] “Is it really? Cool. Hey, it’s neat that it was me.”- Punter Bill Marinangel