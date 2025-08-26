Vanderbilt's Football's Depth Chart is Here
Nashville---It's almost a national holiday at this point.
After a fall camp of speculating, Vanderbilt football's depth chart is out and has a few declarations in regards to the position battles that defined Vanderbilt's fall camp.
When Clark Lea's team takes the field on Saturday against Charleston Southern, it will trot out Cade McConnell at quick guard rather than Sterling Porcher. Richie Hoskins will start at receiver rather than Trent Hudson. Martel Hight could see time both ways, but is listed as a starter at cornerback and a second-stringer at wide receiver. Kolbey Taylor is awarded for his improved discipline and strong play with a starting role alongside Hight. Vanderbilt goes with the experience by starting CJ Heard and Marlen Sewell at safety while its talented young pieces wait in the wings.
The Commodores went with a returner-heavy, old-guy heavy starting lineup as it takes the field against Charleston Southern as 36.5-point favorites. Perhaps that could be a key for it as it looks to demonstrate the maturity that it needs to in order to get most of its first-stringers off the field in the series following halftime.
Vanderbilt's depth chart release was nearly chalk relative to Vandy on SI's preseason projections, with the notable differences coming at cornerback and wide receiver, where Taylor and Hoskins defied the picks.
Clark Lea's Commodores take the field on Saturday looking to build on its 7-6 season in which it reached the Birmingham Bowl and beat No. 1 Alabama. It may have to do it without a few of its starters, though.
Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers is likely to play--but is technically "questionable," Lea says--while Bryan Longwell is questionable, Issa Ouatarra is ramping back up, Glenn Seabrooks is "probable" and Hight's snap count hasn't yet been determined as a result of him missing a significant portion of practices down the stretch.
The Commodores do appear to be in a position to get Cole Spence, Khordae Sydnor, Jordan White and most of the other players that were sidelined in its second fall camp scrimmage back on the field for the opener, although Vanderbilt may be cautious with some of them.
Vanderbilt will see a Charleston Southern team that has a relativley unknown offense, but says that Saturday will be about itself. Now, it knows firmly where everyone stands heading into that game as it tries to start the season 1-0 for the fourth-consecutive season.