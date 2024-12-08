Vanderbilt Star Offensive Tackle Gunnar Hansen Will Enter Transfer Portal
The Vanderbilt Commodores will have to replace their best offensive lineman this offseason after losing their first starter so far to the transfer portal.
Left tackle Gunnar Hansen, who has started 37 games over the last three years for Vanderbilt, announced on his X account this week that he is leaving the school and entering the transfer portal in a move that will become official once the portal opens on Monday:
In the historic victory over Alabama back in October, Hansen was named as the SEC offensive lineman of the week for his efforts to help the Commodores take down a top-five team in the entire storied history of the program. In addition to receiving SEC honors, he also took home the Outland Trophy Player of the Week after the win.
Prior to this season, Hansen had been a part of just seven wins in two years but helped guide Vanderbilt to its first .500 record since 2018. While his portal status will prevent him from playing in whatever bowl game the Commodores end up playing in, fans of the program will remember him fondly as a key piece of what has been a fantastic ride so far this season.
Stepping into action will now likely be former three-star sophomore Misael Sandoval as well as potential portal additions.
Hansen heading to the portal is a reminder of the difficult reality that Vanderbilt is facing yearly in today's day and age of college football. While they can likely supplement from the portal themselves, a player having a good season and good career for the Commodores will often result in them choosing to leave and seek an opportunity elsewhere.
Head coach Clark Lea is going to have to go back to the drawing board in search of players who are going to be able to come in and not just contribute, but play major snaps for a program that is going to look to take another leap in 2025.
Hansen will have one more year of eligibility as he seeks for an opportunity where he can play and excel enough on a big stage to presumptively make it to the NFL in the 2026 draft.