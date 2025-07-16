Vanderbilt Tuesday SEC Media Days Postcard
ATLANTA - Tuesday's SEC Media Days featured three different opponents on the Vanderbilt's 2025 football schedule but none of the programs took the bait when asked about the Commodores.
The Tennessee Volunteers players all stonewalled and avoided any real headlines when asked about Diego Pavia's comments on running the state of Tennessee. Meanwhile Texas made it clear its sights were set on something larger than any one game and Auburn made winning the close games against their entire schedule the focus of their conversations.
Keep up with Vanderbilt Commodores On SI for all your coverage of the Commodores as the 2025 college football season rapidly approaches.
Monday Schedule
LSU
South Carolina
Ole Miss
Vanderbilt
Tuesday Schedule
Georgia
Auburn
Tennessee
Texas
Wednesday Schedule
Morning
Alabama: Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior
Mississippi State: Blake Shapen,, QB, Graduate, Isaac Smith, S, Junior, Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior
Afternoon
Florida: Caleb Banks, DL, SeniorJake Slaughter, OL, Senior, DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore
Oklahoma: John Mateer, QB, JuniorRobert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior, R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior
Thursday Schedule
Morning
Missouri: Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate, Connor Tollison, C, Graduate, Zion Young, DE, Senior
Kentucky: Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior, Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior, Josh Kattus, TE, Senior
Afternoon
Arkansas: Cam Ball, DL, Senior, Taylen Green, QB, Senior, Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior
Texas A&M: Will Lee III, DB, Senior, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate, Taurean York, LB, Junior