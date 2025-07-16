Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Tuesday SEC Media Days Postcard

The Tennessee Vols didn't offer any reaction to Diego Pavia's bravado.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) stiff arms Tennessee defensive back Montrell Bandy (37) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) stiff arms Tennessee defensive back Montrell Bandy (37) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ATLANTA - Tuesday's SEC Media Days featured three different opponents on the Vanderbilt's 2025 football schedule but none of the programs took the bait when asked about the Commodores.

The Tennessee Volunteers players all stonewalled and avoided any real headlines when asked about Diego Pavia's comments on running the state of Tennessee. Meanwhile Texas made it clear its sights were set on something larger than any one game and Auburn made winning the close games against their entire schedule the focus of their conversations.

Monday Schedule

LSU
South Carolina
Ole Miss
Vanderbilt

Tuesday Schedule

Georgia
Auburn
Tennessee
Texas

Wednesday Schedule

Morning
Alabama: Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior
Mississippi State: Blake Shapen,, QB, Graduate, Isaac Smith, S, Junior, Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

Afternoon
Florida: Caleb Banks, DL, SeniorJake Slaughter, OL, Senior, DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore
Oklahoma: John Mateer, QB, JuniorRobert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior, R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

Thursday Schedule

Morning
Missouri: Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate, Connor Tollison, C, Graduate, Zion Young, DE, Senior
Kentucky: Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior, Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior, Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

Afternoon
Arkansas: Cam Ball, DL, Senior, Taylen Green, QB, Senior, Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior
Texas A&M: Will Lee III, DB, Senior, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate, Taurean York, LB, Junior

