Vibes Are High for the Vanderbilt Commodores Despite Loss to Longhorns
What a season it has been so far for the Vanderbilt Commodores and fourth-year head coach Clark Lea.
After starting the year going 2-2 through their first four contests, the Commodores have fought back to go 3-1 over their next four, giving them a 5-3 overall record and a 2-2 record in conference play, which includes a home win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team that most want until they actually get them.
Vanderbilt made sure their "we want Bama" chants were not just hollow words thrown about to rouse a rowdy crowd, and the Cumberland River has a new souvenir to show for it.
It is easy to see that the vibes in Nashville are high this year, even after their loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, another game that came down to the wire.
Seth Emerson of The Athletic has ranked the Southeastern Conference teams based strictly on vibes this year, and even after the close loss, Vandy moves up one spot to fourth on the list.
"This remains the most interesting team in the SEC this year," writes Emerson, "and for good reason."
After a middling start to his tenure with the Commodores, coach Lea has seemingly begun to turn things around by recruiting a top 50 class in three of the last four cycles per 247 Sports, and by bringing in senior transfer quarterback Diego Pavia.
Pavia has not only been a stellar starting quarterback, throwing for 1,534 yards with 13 touchdowns to only three interceptions on 118 of 183 passing but also leads the team in rushing with 537 yards and four touchdowns on 134 attempts.
He has been an exciting addition to a roster that has failed to bring any excitement for quite some time, with no consistent success since James Franklin unceremoniously left the program to take the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
It is still much too early to know if the team can continue this success beyond this season, with Pavia in his last year of collegiate eligibility, but coach Lea will do everything in his power to make sure the success continues.
College football is much better when Vandy is a competitive program and not just another weak cupcake game that conference opponents look forward to playing every year.
Vibes are high right now in Nashville, and for good reason, and with the schedule that the Commodores have left, that does not seem to be changing anytime soon.