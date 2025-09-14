Where Vanderbilt Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 After Week 3
Vanderbilt Football is a Top 25 team in the country. It’s hard to argue that after witnessing the slaughtering that occurred on the field in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday.
The Commodores defeated the Gamecocks 31-7, marking their first victory against South Carolina in 16 years. It was another game in which Vanderbilt, once again, looked like the best team on the field, led by head coach Clark Lea and quarterback Diego Pavia.
The game was a continuation of where Vanderbilt left off last week against Virginia Tech. Outside of one ill-advised interception and a few penalties, Lea’s team played a nearly flawless game and has now outscored its last two opponents a combined 51-0 in the second half.
Now, Vanderbilt is getting the recognition they deserve. The Week 4 USA Today Coaches Poll ranks the Commodores as the No. 23 team in the nation, the highest they’ve been ranked in the poll since they were also 23rd at the end of the 2013 season.
Still, while some Vanderbilt teams of the past might have been pleased with being a Top 25 team in the country, this one has bigger aspirations. Pavia meant what he said when he declared he came back to win a national championship. And that belief has spread throughout the McGugin athletics center and Vanderbilt’s entire campus.
“I don't really care,” said Lea when asked if he felt this win would send a message to the rest of the SEC. “Honestly, I think it's this team. This one is about our team. It's about the belief we have, and we're going to celebrate it here and go home, hopefully get some rest and need to turn the page tomorrow.”
Vanderbilt has started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2017 and will — in all likelihood — head to Tuscaloosa in Week 6 sitting at 5-0.
Here’s the entire USA Today Week 4 Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (62), 3-0, 1668
2. Penn State, (3), 3-0, 1559
3. Georgia, (1), 3-0, 1501
4. LSU, (1), 3-0, 1468
5. Oregon, 3-0, 1444
6. Miami (FL), 3-0, 1379
7. Texas, 2-1, 1209
8. Illinois, 3-0, 1150
9. Florida State, 2-0, 1023
10. Texas A\&M, 3-0, 1003
11. Ole Miss, 3-0, 951
12. Oklahoma, 3-0, 906
13. Iowa State, 4-0, 896
14. Alabama, 2-1, 630
15. Tennessee, 2-1, 625
16. Texas Tech, 3-0, 563
17. Indiana, 3-0, 550
18. Utah, 3-0, 510
19. Georgia Tech, 3-0, 333
20. Michigan, 2-1, 316
21. Notre Dame, 0-2, 296
22. Missouri, 3-0, 252
23. Vanderbilt, 3-0, 249
24. South Carolina, 2-1, 198
25. Auburn, 3-0, 160
Others Receiving Votes:
BYU 158, Arizona State 141, USC 117, Clemson 116, Tulane 107, Louisville 53, TCU 49, South Florida 48, Mississippi State 27, SMU 24, Nebraska 24, Navy 15, Memphis 14, Washington 13, North Carolina State 13, Baylor 8, Houston 5, Kansas 2, UNLV 1, California 1.
AP Poll
Will be updated at 1 p.m. CT