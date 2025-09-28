Where Vanderbilt Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 After Week 5
Vanderbilt continues to prove it belongs on center stage.
The Commodores handled Utah State 55-35 at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, pushing their record to 5-0 for the first time since 2008 and showing once again why they belong in the national conversation.
Quarterback Diego Pavia put on one of the better performances in school history, tying the program record with five passing touchdowns and rushing for another. He finished with 321 yards through the air and 79 on the ground, easily carving up the Aggies’ defense. Pavia is putting himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation with his play, and he continues to improve as a leader on the field.
“The story that’s not really being talked about is how much he’s improved in the year,” head coach Clark Lea said after Saturday’s win. “This guy is really playing at a high level right now.”
Junior Sherrill was Pavia’s favorite target against Utah State, catching three touchdowns and tallying 91 yards — all in the first half. Eli Stowers, Richie Hoskins and MK Young also found the end zone as the Commodore offense surgically moved the ball down the field time and time again.
Utah State managed to hang around early, but offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s relentless unit quickly made it difficult for the Aggies. An offensive burst at the end of the first half coupled with defensive adjustments out of halftime sealed the outcome.
Maybe it wasn’t the suffocating defensive performance that Vanderbilt fans hoped for, but defensive coordinator Steve Gregory’s unit did enough to secure the win. The Commodore defense held Utah State to just 15 yards in the third quarter, allowing the offense to effectively put the game out of reach. There were certainly some defensive lapses, missed opportunities and reckless penalties, but there was no glaring red flag that showed the defense that surrendered just seven points to South Carolina wasn’t still in there.
If Vanderbilt wants a chance next week in Tuscaloosa, it's going to need that defense to show up.
As far as the rankings go, Vanderbilt’s 20-point victory vaulted it up three spots in the Coaches Poll and two spots in the AP Top 25. The Commodores know what looms for them in a high-stakes rematch against the Crimson Tide next week, but they’re still taking things one day at a time.
“It’s 263 days of building trust,” Lea said. “This group knows how important each day is for the program. It’s always one climb at a time.”
Here’s where Vanderbilt stands in the Week 5 Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:
Coaches Pol
1. Ohio State, (58), 4-0, 1617
2. Oregon, (6), 5-0, 1559
3. Miami (FL), (1), 4-0, 1484
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1319
5. Texas A&M, 4-0, 1223
6. Penn State, 3-1, 1192
7. Texas, 3-1, 1165
8. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1123
9. Indiana, 5-0, 1059
10. Georgia, 3-1, 1006
11. Alabama, 3-1, 975
12. Iowa State, 5-0, 919
13. LSU, 4-1, 918
14. Texas Tech, 4-0, 856
15. Tennessee, 4-1, 728
16. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 604
17. Vanderbilt, 5-0, 502
18. Missouri, 5-0, 498
19. Florida State, 3-1, 483
20. Michigan, 3-1, 453
21. Notre Dame, 2-2, 316
22. Illinois, 4-1, 287
23. BYU, 4-0, 221
24. Arizona State, 4-1, 136
25. Utah, 4-1, 104
Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 88, Louisville 83, Virginia 63, South Florida 29, USC 17, Maryland 17, Auburn 12, UNLV 11, Navy 9, Mississippi State 9, Tulane 8, Washington 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, Nebraska 4, Duke 4, Iowa 3, Houston 1.
AP Top 25
1. Ohio State, (46), 4-0, 1626
2. Oregon, (16), 5-0, 1589
3. Miami (FL), (4), 4-0, 1529
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1354
5. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1313
6. Texas A&M, 4-0, 1308
7. Penn State, 3-1, 1179
8. Indiana, 5-0, 1156
9. Texas, 3-1, 1071
10. Alabama, 3-1, 1057
11. Texas Tech, 4-0, 967
12. Georgia, 3-1, 965
13. LSU, 4-1, 838
14. Iowa State, 5-0, 830
15. Tennessee, 4-1, 697
16. Vanderbilt, 5-0, 640
17. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 549
18. Florida State, 3-1, 535
19. Missouri, 5-0, 528
20. Michigan, 3-1, 422
21. Notre Dame, 2-2, 333
22. Illinois, 4-1, 271
23. BYU, 4-0, 191
24. Virginia, 4-1, 125
25. Arizona State, 4-1, 107
Others receiving votes:
South Florida 53, Utah 52, Mississippi St. 46, Memphis 38, Louisville 36, Southern Cal 22, Maryland 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, UNLV 3.