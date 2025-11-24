Where Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Ranks in the Latest AP Top 25
The latest AP Top 25 for college basketball is out and Vanderbilt men’s basketball has climbed into the rankings for the first time this season.
In the newest AP Poll, the Commodores are ranked No. 24 after receiving votes in the rankings a week ago. Vanderbilt is ahead of No. 25 Indiana and behind No. 22 Arkansas and No. 23 NC State.
Vanderbilt is off to a hot 5-0 start to the season and have scored over 100 points in four of the five games this season. Vanderbilt’s offensive production has been an early season storyline thus far as it has made at least 10 three-pointers in every game this season.
This week, Vanderbilt travels to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in Nassau, Bahamas. The Commodores will play three games in three days this Thanksgiving week as they try to win an in-season tournament championship. Vanderbilt’s tournament run starts Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT as it takes on Western Kentucky on ESPN and will face either VCU or South Florida on Thanksgiving Day depending on the results of the games Wednesday.
Vanderbilt has surpassed preseason expectations so far with its offensive firepower it has displayed, but the defense has been solid as well with the turnovers the Commodores have forced. The transfer class for Vanderbilt has also had a huge impact through the first five games. Vanderbilt is led by transfers Duke Miles from Oklahoma, Tyler Harris from Washington and Ak Okereke from Cornell.
Here is the full AP Top 25 as the sport enters Feast Week.
Latest Men's College Basketball AP Top 25
1. Purdue, (46), 6-0, 1509
2. Arizona, (11), 5-0, 1439
3. Houston, (4), 5-0, 1425
4. Duke, 7-0, 1319
5. UConn, 5-1, 1208
6. Louisville, 5-0, 1201
7. Michigan, 4-0, 1080
8. Alabama 3-1, 1070
9. BYU, 4-1, 1033
10. Florida, 4-1, 961
11. Michigan State, 5-0, 879
12. Gonzaga, 5-0, 863
13. Illinois, 5-1, 830
14. St. John's, 3-1, 743
15. Iowa State, 4-0, 706
16. North Carolina, 5-0, 595
17. Tennessee, 4-0, 495
18. UCLA, 5-1, 488
19. Kentucky, 4-2, 394
20. Texas Tech, 4-2, 319
21. Auburn, 4-1, 269
22. Arkansas, 5-1, 260
23. NC State, 4-0, 214
24. Vanderbilt, 5-0, 111
25. Indiana, 5-0, 100
Other receiving votes: Wisconsin 45, Kansas 34, Oregon 31, Georgetown 31, Saint Mary's 27, Nebraska 27, Ohio St. 26, Missouri 20, Utah St. 16, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 10, Mississippi 10, Iowa 6, Clemson 6, Santa Clara 3, Creighton 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.