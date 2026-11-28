NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football had all of its most impactful seniors with remaining eligibility, walk during senior day ahead of its matchup with Tennessee.

Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill, linebacker Bryan Longwell, tight end Cole Spence, running backs Sedrick Alexander and MK Young, wide receiver Martel Hight, offensive lineman Cade McConnell and 31 other players walked for the occasion.

Cole Adams, Bryce Cowan, Miles Capers, Blaze Berlowitz and Jayvontay Conner did not participate in senior day–although it appears to be unrelated to potential returns because Capers and Cowan are out of eligibility.

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Vanderbilt has 43 players on its roster that are listed as seniors. 38 of them walked. Vanderbilt named four seniors

"You know, this is a chance for us to send a group of players that are incredibly meaningful to our program," Lea said, "Send them out the right way. And when you can finish the season with an in-state rival, you have the opportunity to really get some momentum heading into the offseason. So, we'll aim towards that. I'm excited to get back to work with these guys tomorrow and have a chance to celebrate a holiday with them and again close the season out at home on Saturday against a really good Tennessee team."

Lea declared Monday that he wasn't motivated by spoiling a potential playoff season as much as he was about sending his group of seniors--many of which were focal points on Lea's most important teams in 2024 and 2025.

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