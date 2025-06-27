Vanderbilt Commodores

Which Vanderbilt Players Will Join Clark Lea at SEC Media Days?

The annual event is three weeks away and will see all 16 head coaches and three players from each team answer questions from the media.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel.
In this story:

SEC Media Days are right around the corner, which means the start of summer practices isn’t far behind and then its game time.

This year’s media days will take place July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park. The exact order of appearances hasn’t been announced, but Vanderbilt’s appearance will take on the opening day with LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

All 16 coaches will appear, as will three players. Vanderbilt hasn’t announced what players will be traveling with Clark Lea to media days. So, just for fun, let’s try and predict the Commodores that Lea will take to SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a game between Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
QB Diego Pavia

Who else would be first? Pavia is basically the soul of this Vanderbilt team. He’s the team leader, on and off the field, and is very likable. His recent appearance on Bussin’ with the Boys showed his personality and how well of an interviewee he is.

Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs the ball as Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (25).
TE Eli Stowers

Stowers is the best overall player on Vanderbilt’s roster. If he had decided to enter the NFL Draft, he might’ve been a first round pick. So, of course, we’ll want to hear him talk about that decision and hear if his confidence matches Pavia’s.

Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Bryan Longwell (4) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson (6).
LB Bryan Longwell

At least one of the three Commodores will be a defensive player and there are plenty of options. Vanderbilt returns its three leading tacklers from last season, so any one of them could be a good pick. Longwell had the most tackles last season and as linebacker is in a good position to talk about the improvements the defense has made in the offseason.

Published
