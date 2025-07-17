Why Clark Lea, Diego Pavia believe Pavia has another level to his game
For one reason or another, the memory of travelling to Dallas, Texas, with an informal script in his head in regards to how to address Vanderbilt’s quarterback competition between Diego Pavia and Nate Johnson still sticks with Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea as he deliberates whether Pavia could take a leap in his second season at Vanderbilt.
Perhaps that’s because things are so different a year later. Even though the competition was open, Pavia always appeared to be the favorite to win the job this time last year. That didn’t mean that Lea thought the New Mexico State transfer would be the star of SEC Media Days a year later, though.
As a result of what allowed Pavia to experience such a rapid ascension, his head coach is betting on another step forward in Pavia’s second season at Vanderbilt.
“I do,” Lea said to a small group of local media when asked if he believes Pavia can improve in year two after his first season at Vanderbilt surpassed nearly everyone’s expectations. “This time last year I was talking about a quarterback competition and he had yet to go through a formal practice with our program. So I think there's comfort in the system, comfort in the environment, comfort in connection with his teammates. He's been the leader ever since his court case was approved and we knew he was coming back. The guys look at him for guidance. He sets the course for our locker room. I think all of that lends itself to improved performance.”
Pavia’s success as he led Vanderbilt to a 7-6 season in 2024 appeared to have as much to do with his swagger and leadership as his practical ability on the field. In a similar way, his second-half dip in production appeared to have something to do with a dip in his health rather than his actual ability as a quarterback.
The Vanderbilt quarterback describes a moment in Vanderbilt’s week six win over Kentucky–in which he says Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker “sat” on his ankle–as the downward turning point for his health last season. From that point on, he was never fully right like he was in weeks one through five. Now that he’s back to 100, he believes he can unlock a part of his game that he wishes he’d shown more last season.
“I think one, staying healthy,” Pavia told Vandy on SI in regards to his areas of improvement. “I can improve in that and two is having my feet quicker in the pocket, being able to mobilize in the pocket and stay in the pocket while being mobile. That’ll be a big difference from last year to this year.”
Perhaps Pavia’s emphasis on moving the pocket and getting rid of the ball will result in him rushing for less than last season’s 800 yards, but could allow him to improve on his total yardage and completion percentage. The Vanderbilt quarterback was 11th among the league’s starters in passing yards and was 14th in completion percentage.
If there’s going to be improvement in those metrics, it’s also going to be as a result of Pavia’s supporting cast.
“We've strengthened around him in the offensive line,” Lea said. “We feel like we have a good returning receiving core that's gonna help get the ball out of his hands. Obviously, our tight end play will be huge in that and bringing Eli back is an important part, but yards before contact is the measure that I'm looking at. How do we move people at the line of scrimmage to establish a run game through our tail back? I believe that we've addressed that, and I think that's going to allow him to sustain his performance longer in the season.”
For Pavia to reach his goal of winning the national championship–that he publicly declared at SEC Media Days–he’ll have to take a step forward. The Vanderbilt quarterback says the pressure he puts on himself with his talk is motivating to him.
Time for motivation to turn into improved production and results.