Why Tre Richardson Feels He's Exceeded Expectations in 2025
NASHVILLE—In a program that generally oozes confidence, Tre Richardson was the outlier as he set his individual goals conservatively for the 2025 season. The Vanderbilt receiver knew that he was talented, but was still cautious of projecting himself big numbers as a result of the transition he’d made from Division-II to the SEC.
Richardson went for 983 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 at Washburn College last season, but as he got to Vanderbilt he says that he set his goals at 300 receiving yards as well as 200 yards as a kick returner.
With two games left to go, Richardson has blown those expectations out of the water. The Vanderbilt receiver is third on the team in receiving yards with 445, has 28 receptions as well as two touchdowns—one of which came in Vanderbilt’s 45-38 victory over Auburn–and 344 yards on the kick return.
“I’ve overachieved what I expected,” Richardson said on Tuesday. “The more games go on, I feel like I make more of an impact than I expected to.”
Richardson noted this fall that his previous environment at Washburn College wasn’t all that conducive to player development. Many of his teammates didn’t “push” him in the ways that his Vanderbilt teammates do these days and his didn’t have the nutrition or equipment to properly facilitate his growth.
The Vanderbilt receiver has transcended his circumstances and has become one of Diego Pavia’s most reliable targets through Vanderbilt’s 8-2 start, though.
“In my mind I knew I could,” Richardson said in regard to the idea that his production would carry over from Division-II, “But, it’s like ‘you just transitioned from a D-II to the SEC’ so you’re just feeling it out to see how it is, so that’s why [my expectation] were lower than I would have thought.”
Richardson said this fall that he believed he could be the speed option that this Vanderbilt team needed in order to become a more dynamic offense and has appeared to do so as he’s had three games in which he recorded a 30+ yard reception.
Vanderbilt’s win over Auburn appeared to be a breakout performance of sorts for Richardson as he went for three catches, 124 yards and a 57-yard touchdown that prompted him to bring out his “signature dance move” in the end zone. The touchdown included Richardson running down the field, putting his hand up while “nobody was there” and finding the end zone after an accurate throw by Pavia.
It’s the type of play that Richardson envisioned when he decided to take the step forward to Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea knew that Richardson’s speed would translate to this level, but knew that he “needed to grow.”
Richardson has seemingly answered that call from his head coach as he’s worked to become a more complete receiver and has developed as a father to his young child.
“I've been just so impressed with him,” Lea said. “I've been beyond impressed with his level of professionalism, how smart of a player he is, and obviously, we all see his speed and play making ability.”
As Richardson is asked to pinpoint the reason for his quick rise, he demonstrates the maturity that Lea indicates he’s developed since his summer arrival at Vanderbilt.
Instead of a self-fixated response, Richardson answers like a team guy. Perhaps that’s the biggest indicator of all here.
“ I mean,” Richardson says prior to a pause as he addresses the reasons for his success, “Obviously our O-line, Coach Beck, Coach K, Coach Lea, Coach Bailey, everybody, and then, obviously, Diego throwing me the ball, that's the Magic Man right there.”
Richardson has put together some magic of his own these days, more of it than he imagined.