"They Just Needed That One Speed Person," Tre Richardson Believes He's The Missing Piece For Vanderbilt Offense
Nashville–Perhaps a skeptic would disregard the speed and early-camp production of standout wide receiver Tre Richardson for a few reasons; The Vanderbilt receiver is just 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and hails from Division-II Washburn College.
Richardson even admits that Division-II programs like the one he was a part of “don’t really have all the nutrition, extra work” and that he didn’t have teammates there that would push him like the ones he has at Vanderbilt. He wants to show that players from places like the one he came from can still succeed, though.
“I’ve been doubted everywhere,” Richardson said after Vanderbilt’s practice on Friday. “Every school I go to, they’d be like ‘oh, you came from a trash high school, you came from JUCO, you came from a D-II.’ So, I’m just showing anybody you can play from anywhere.”
If Richardson still had any doubters at Washburn College, he silenced them last season with 52 receptions, 983 yards and 11 last season as well as 240 rushing yards and a 24.1 yard average on kick returns.
As Richardson takes a step into Vanderbilt’s offense–a few years after initially committing to Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck at New Mexico State and eventually deciding to take the junior-college route–he doesn’t appear to have as much doubt surrounding him. Richardson says he was offered by Oklahoma State and UCF out of the transfer portal before ultimately choosing Vanderbilt as a result of his prior connection to Beck and Vanderbilt offensive consultant Jerry Kill.
Beck and Kill’s evaluation and investment in the transfer speed threat as he’s acclimated to playing against SEC corners has appeared to be a worthwhile one. If the Washburn College transfer has demonstrated anything since Vanderbilt opened fall camp on July 30, it’s that he’s going to make a significant impact for Vanderbilt in 2025.
“He definitely can be an explosive play-maker for us,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "He's made plays in practice. He's out-run angles. His speed shows up. He's got a good catch radius and a natural catching ability. There's a lot to like within our offense, too. He adds an element that maybe we haven't had on sweeps and things like that.”
Richardson has yet to step on the field in a game against a power-five opponent, which calls into question how some of his skillset will translate. He knows that a part of it will, though.
The now-Vanderbilt receiver registered a 10.33-second 100 meter time and 24-10 long jump while in junior college and still doesn’t believe many can keep up with him, even at this level.
“I feel like I can prove the same speed at the NFL,” Richardson said. “Anywhere I go.”
Richardson has consistently been open and has made plays as a downfield receiving threat in Vanderbilt’s early fall camp practices. In some ways, he represents a level of big-play ability that Vanderbilt didn’t have as an offense in 2024.
Vanderbilt often failed to connect on shot plays in 2024 and had to lean on its ability to protect the ball in order to keep itself in games. Perhaps Richardson could give it more margin for error, though.
“Explosiveness, speed,” Vanderbilt backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz said in regard to Richardson’s skillset. “It’s nice knowing when you’re lining up that you have a deep threat, someone that can take the top off and if you have time, that’s where you go. That explosive piece helps a quarterback out.”
Vanderbilt appears to believe that adding a player like Richardson can make life significantly easier for starting quarterback Diego Pavia and its downfield passing attack. If it’s right, its offense could have a dramatically different look to it in 2025.
Richardson says he’s not backing down from Pavia’s national championship expectations. Perhaps some of his confidence is a result of what he feels as if he brings.
“They just needed that one speed person,” Richardson said. “I feel like me and [Kayleb Barnett] bring that.”