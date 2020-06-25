Will College Athletics be Changed Forever?

The world we live in has undoubtedly been changed, perhaps permanently because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. That includes the world of sports regardless of the level.

Sports at the youth level have been impacted by the cancellation of the Little League World Series while their high school, college, and Minor League Baseball have also fallen victim to canceled seasons. Even Major League baseball, though attempting to salvage at least part of their year, have agreed and are moving forward with a planned 60-game season.

We are still in the process of finding out what college and even the NFL seasons will look like as two early-season college games have gone down. The NFL has announced the cancellation of their first preseason game, scheduled for Aug.6 and postponement of their Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies scheduled for Aug. 8 because of the spike in cases of the virus.

Colleges continue to debate precisely when, or if students will return to campus for regular classes, and if so, what dates will classes begin and end as scientists fear a second wave of the virus along with the seasonal flu.

Some colleges have discontinued sports programs because of financial reasons, meaning athletes are now without teams on their campus. Do those athletes now transfer to other schools to continue their athletic careers in non-revenue sports, or stay put and give up their sports careers.

SEC Media Days, scheduled for July, has now gone virtual and await the announcement of when and how things will work this year. The annual event has long been considered the official kickoff of the college football season in the south. It will be again this year, but without the crowds and excitement usually associated with the event.

Perhaps the biggest question of all revolves around crowds and sports.

Will there be 100,000 fans inside Sandford Stadium, Kyle Field, r Bryant-Denney Stadium, or will it be half that number or even a quarter of it?

Of course, changes to everyday life could be permanent replacements for the pre-virus days. While these things could easily be adapted to, for sports fans, the potential changes won't come easy, especially if crowds aren't allowed in stadiums this fall.

Here's to hoping we even get games at all considering the number of student-athletes who have tested positive for the virus in the past week.

Noting should be taken for granted just yet, and if anyone needs a reminder of that fact, look no further than basketball season when sports were abruptly taken away from us all.

