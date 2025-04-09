How to Watch: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma
You’ll be hard-pressed to find two teams facing one another this weekend that have completely opposite weeks.
No. 17 Vanderbilt will travel to Norman, Okla. on a five-game win streak to face No. 19 Oklahoma, who has lost its last four games.
The Sooners’ last win was April 1 against Texas Tech, 8-6, but then the Sooners were swept by then No. 7 LSU. Oklahoma scored just four runs in that series. On Tuesday, the Sooners lost 9-1 to Dallas Baptist, who fell out of the top 25 rankings after losing its series against Western Kentucky last weekend.
The Commodores have had a much better last seven days. The Commodores started with a 10-inning win against Western Kentucky and then swept Florida on the road, something Vanderbilt had never done before. The Commodores then avenged last season’s surprising loss to Dayton on Tuesday with a 9-2 victory.
Vanderbilt’s win streak will be on the line, but another thing up for grabs is a top 16 spot. The Commodores and Sooners have spent time as a national seeded team (and NCAA Regional host) but series sweeps saw both teams fall out of the top 16. Whoever wins this weekend’s series will most likely see themselves back as a national seed.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Friday’s series-opening game between the Commodores and Sooners:
Who: No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores (25-8, 7-5 SEC) at No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (22-9, 5-7 SEC)
When: 7 p.m., Friday; 4 p.m., Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday
Where: L. Dale Mitchell Park, Norman, Okla.
TV: SEC Network (Friday) and SECN+ (Saturday and Sunday)
Radio: Live Radio
Series: All-time series is tied 2-2
Last Meeting: Oklahoma 11, Vanderbilt 10 (2008)
Last time out, Commodores: def. Dayton, 9-2
Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Dallas Baptist, 9-1