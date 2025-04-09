OU Baseball: Oklahoma Drops Another Midweek Game to Dallas Baptist
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — No. 19 Oklahoma fell in a midweek matchup to Dallas Baptist Tuesday night by a final of 9-1.
The Patriots were propelled by seven extra-base hits in the contest, including three home runs.
It was OU's fourth straight loss to the Patriots and fifth in their last six meetings with DBU. After the Sooners won their first 11 games of the season, Dallas Baptist handed Oklahoma its first loss back on March 4 with an 11-0 victory in Dallas.
The game began as a scoreless affair through two innings as OU starter Reid Hensley retired the side in order in the first and stranded one in the second.
DBU raced out to a 5-0 lead at the top of the third. A two-run double started the flurry, followed by a two-run home run from Chayton Krauss to make it 4-0. An RBI single closed the scoring for the Patriots in the frame.
The Pats added to its lead in the fourth, fifth and sixth. In the fourth, a pair of solo shots pushed the lead to 7-0 before two RBI singles in the fifth and sixth brought the tally to 9-0.
Oklahoma got on the board in the seventh. After a one-out single from freshman Kyle Branch, junior Dawson Willis laced a two-out RBI single to left to plate Branch.
A scoreless eighth and ninth ensued to bring the final to 9-1, DBU.
OU utilized six arms on the night. Hensley went 2.1 innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Relievers Gavyn Jones (0.2 IP), Michael Catalano (1.0), Jaden Barfield (2.0), Jackson Kircher (2.0) and Beau Sampson (1.0) all saw work with each pitcher striking out at least one, paced by Kircher’s four.
At the plate, Branch led OU with a 2-for-4 showing with one run scored. Willis plated OU’s only run of the game.
The Sooners continue the homestand by returning to SEC play this weekend vs. No. 17 Vanderbilt at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Friday’s first pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
The game can be seen via SEC Network and heard in Oklahoma on 99.3 FM/1400 AM The REF or nationwide on The Varsity Network app.