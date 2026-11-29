NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt football finished a 4-8 season Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium with a 26-12 loss to No. 5 Tennessee that never felt all that close.

The Commodores walked off the field for the final time on Saturday night with a large crowd of Tennessee fans looming in the background, as if to embody the end of their season. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea will now look to evolve in order to find a way to get his program back on track.

Here's our takeaways from Vanderbilt's Saturday-night loss.

Back to normal in this rivalry

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6), Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14), Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) and Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) pose for a picture after winning a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee had won six in a row against Vanderbilt before Vanderbilt won big at Neyland Stadium a year ago. That appears to be the norm.

Vanderbilt has now lost seven of the last eight to Tennessee and has lost by double digits every time but last time under Lea. That makes for a lopsided rivalry, but that’s what this is. Vanderbilt still isn’t competing with Tennessee consistently.

It has to get better.

That game was fitting for this team

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander (28) is tripped up before being brought Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) during the first half of a SEC college football game at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt was talented enough to be in this game, but it never really was. Even when it made a late push, it still never appeared as if this group was going to leave Saturday night as winners.

It couldn’t generate offense. Penalties killed it in big moments. It lost the time of possession battle significantly. Its offensive line was pushed around up front for significantly longer than it held its own. Its defense scored as much as its offense, but it couldn’t get off the field.

Sound familiar?

Lea has declared for years that he wants to run to win. His team’s biggest weakness was its ground game. He’s always thought his program had to win in the margins to win in the SEC. It was one of the most-penalized teams in the country and turned it over too much to win. It was supposed to fight for every blade of grass, but its defense could rarely perform like the sum of its parts indicated. Lea has worked to build the program on a certain humility that allows it to believe that it will never enter a game that it can’t win, but also won’t enter a game it can’t lose. He often lamented his team’s posture of entitlement.

This group always said that it was getting closer and to be patient with it, but it never delivered on its promises. It certainly didn’t on Saturday.

What Vanderbilt did offensively this season did not work, and it needs to be fixed

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Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (2) passes during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Need evidence? Look at Saturday.

Vanderbilt generated 201 total yards of offense and wouldn’t have eclipsed the 200-yard mark if not for a few completed passes in garbage time. Curtis was sacked four times for 34 yards. Curtis was 17-for-36 as a passer and went for 171 passing yards.

Even in its final game, this Vanderbilt team looked like it was searching for an identity. It was rotating personnel and using it in a way that it hasn’t all season. It only had possession for 20:52 and ran 30-less plays than Tennessee. It went 3-for-14 on third down.

Vanderbilt would’ve scored just six total points if not for a pick six from Carson Lawrence.

The best things this group did?

Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores kicker Brock Taylor (88) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It had one of the best kickers in the country, who now has a decision to make, and it grew into being a team that flipped the field well with its punting. That feels very 2023-esque, but those were legitimately this group’s two biggest strengths.

Its offense flashed, but it scored 25 points or more in just two SEC games this season. Its defense was the most talented group on that side of the ball in the Clark Lea era, but it didn’t force enough takeaways and let a few games get out of hand. It had a dynamic quarterback, but he was inconsistent. It had dynamic playmakers on defense, but it nullified them with poor defensive line play.

It says something that special teams was the best thing that this group did.

Expect a much different group on the practice field when this group takes it in the spring

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea walks off the field after the loss to Tennessee during an NCAA college football game on Nov. 28, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The next few weeks will be much more interesting for Vanderbilt than Saturday night was.

Expect a mass exodus in the transfer portal, which will touch everyone from highly-compensated starters that will be cap cuts to back-end roster guys that haven’t earned their keep. Expect Lea to have a coaching staff significantly different than the one he went out there with on Saturday night.

His offensive staff will change significantly and there’s a chance that Vanderbilt’s defensive staff will also.

With the season Vanderbilt has had, that’s been inevitable for weeks. Time to see what Lea does. Time to say goodbye to some pieces of this program’s best era and hello to a few new faces that Lea hopes can lead its next great one.

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