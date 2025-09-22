How Vanderbilt Athletics Performed This Weekend: The Anchor
Vanderbilt athletics had a nice, productive weekend.
It all started Friday night where Vanderbilt volleyball got its second consecutive win for the first time this season, beating UC Irvine 3-1.
Vanderbilt started the game off the right way in the first set. The Commodores went back-and-forth with UC Irvine throughout the set, but came away with a 26-24 victory before winning the second set 25-22.
In the third set, Vanderbilt came up two points shy of a sweep, losing 26-24. But in the fourth and final set of the game, the Commodores shut the door on the Anteaters with a 25-20 set victory to win the match 3-1.
Saturday night, the weekend continued. Vanderbilt football moved to 4-0 on the season with a 70-21 revenge win over Georgia State.
The Commodores were led by quarterback Diego Pavia, who had 245 passing yards, 86 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. In the game, Vanderbilt had eight trips to the red zone and scored a touchdown on all of them.
Saturday marked the first time since 1918 that Vanderbilt scored 70 or more in a football game. Vanderbilt closes nonconference play next Saturday against Utah State. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT.
On the soccer field, Vanderbilt got a 3-0 win against No. 24 Oklahoma Sunday afternoon. The Commodores and Sooners were tied at halftime, but Vanderbilt pulled away in the second half.
Vivian Akyirem got the scoring started with an unassisted goal in the 60th minute of the game. Two minutes later, Maci Teater scored the second goal of the game off an assist from Courtney Jones.
Vanderbilt continued to grind and wear down Oklahoma. Just after the 82nd minute, Sydney Watts made it 3-0 and put the nail in the Sooners’ coffin. With the win, Vanderbilt moved to 7-2-1 on the season and 1-1-1 in SEC play.
Vanderbilt soccer goes back on the road to Texas on Friday. The Commodores and Longhorns are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
Today's Commodores Schedule
There are no games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
On top of volleyball, football and soccer, Vanderbilt women’s golf also had a great showing at the Mason Rudolph Invitational. Vanderbilt placed second out of 16 schools through the first two rounds before pulling ahead of Mississippi State and bringing home 1st place by going 6-under on Sunday.
