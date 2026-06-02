Live Blog: Vanderbilt Men’s Golf, Match Play at the NCAA Championships

Can Vanderbilt men’s golf run the table in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships?

Tuesday is a big day for the Commodores as they begin match play at the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California. Vanderbilt clinched the No. 3 seed in the match play Monday evening with a score of 12-under through four rounds of stroke play. Vanderbilt was in a three-way tie for third place with No. 2 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma before it ultimately birdied to claim third place in stroke play.

“Today was awesome, and we never take days like this for granted,” head coach Scott Limbaugh said. “I’ve been doing this a while, and to see a young group like this step up is remarkable. We didn’t have a ton of momentum early, and we need to give a lot of credit to Wells for keeping our ship afloat when things weren’t as smooth as we hoped.”

Now, Vanderbilt heads into the tournament portion of the NCAA Championships. Vanderbilt takes on No. 6 seed Arizona to begin Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of match play.

Here is how match play works.

Both Vanderbilt and Arizona will have five players compete head-to-head with each other. Players will be divided into five head-to-head matchups against each other. The goal is for the players in each head-to-head matchup to score better, or win, more holes. For example, the player that scores better on any given hole will be “1 up” on his opponent. The player that has won more holes by the end of the round will have won the head-to-head match and scores a point for his team

The team that ends the round with more points wins the match overall and will advance to the semifinals to take on either No. 2 seed Texas or No. 7 seed UCLA. With five head-to-head matches, the team that wins three of the five matchups or more will be declared the winner.

Here are the five head-to-head matchups between Vanderbilt and Arizona and their tee times.

Chase Nevins (Vanderbilt) vs. Taishi Moto (Arizona), 8:50 a.m. CT

Jon Ed Steed (Vanderbilt) vs. Tianyi Xiong (Arizona), 9 a.m. CT

Will Hartman (Vanderbilt) vs. Filip Jakubcik (Arizona), 9:10 a.m. CT

Ryan Downes (Vanderbilt) vs. William Wistrand (Arizona), 9:20 a.m. CT

Wells Williams (Vanderbilt) vs. Zach Pollo (Arizona), 9:30 a.m. CT

Follow the live blog here for live updates of the quarterfinal round of Vanderbilt men’s golf’s matchup with Arizona.

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Arizona. Updates for each match are divided into headings of the five matchups. The latest updates will be at the top directly under each head-to-head matchup heading.

Matchup 5: Williams vs. Pollo

The two ended up tying the third hole with three shots apiece. Williams and Pollo are tied through three.

Williams came back to tie the head-to-head matchup on the second hole. Williams got the second hole done in four shots while it took Pollo five. All knotted up through two.

Wells Williams and Zach Pollo have teed off in their quarterfinal head-to-head battle. After the first hole, Pollo got the best of Williams and is now 1 Up through one.

Matchup 4: Downes vs. Wistrand

On the fourth hole, Downes beat Wistrand three shots to four. It gives a lead of 2 Up with up to 14 holes to play.

Downes and Wistrand both finished the third hole in three strokes, so Downes remains 1 Up.

Through two holes, Downs leads Wistrand by one after the two tied the second hole.

Vanderbilt's Ryan Downes has begun his match play matchup against Arizona's William Wistrand. Through one hole, Downes is 1 Up.

Matchup 3: Hartman vs. Jakubcik

Through five holes, Hartman still leads by three on Jakubcik. The two tied the fourth and fifth holes. Vanderbilt in a good position to get a point from this matchup right now.

Will Hartman is taking care of business so far today as he has beaten Jakubcik on a third hole to start the day. He is now 3 Up through three holes. A huge advantage for Vanderbilt in this matchup.

Hartman won the second hole over Jakubcik and has opened up a lead of 2 Up. A great start for Vanderbilt here in this head-to-head matchup.

Will Hartman has begun his head-to-head matchup against Filip Jakubcik of Arizona. Through one hole, Hartman is 1 Up.

Matchup 2: Steed vs. Xiong

Through five holes, Steed maintains his lead of 1 Up. The two are going shot for shot and playing even since Steed took the first hole.

Steed and Xiong match scores on the fourth hole, finishing in three strokes. Steed still is 1 Up on Xiong.

Steed and Xiong tied the second and third holes, so Jon Ed Steed still leads 1 Up through three holes.

The second matchup of match play has begun between Jon Ed Steed and Arizona's Tianyi Xiong. After the first hole, Steed is 1 Up on Xiong.

Matchup 1: Nevins vs. Moto

Nevins fell to Moto in the sixth hole and now trails. Moto is now 1 Up on the Commodore.

Nevins dropped to Moto in the fifth hole. Nevins finished the hole in four strokes while Moto finished it in three. It is all tied up in this matchup.

Nevins and Moto tied on the fourth hole, so Nevins is still 1 Up in this matchup

Nevins and Moto tied the third hole, the Commodore is still 1 Up on the Wildcat.

On the second hole, Nevins took down Moto and is now 1 Up through two holes

Nevins and Moto are tied after one hole. The two each finished in four strokes.

Chase Nevins has begun his match play matchup with Arizona's Taishi Moto. The Commodores quest for a bid in the NCAA Championships Semifinals has begun.

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