Mikayla Blakes Sets Freshman Scoring Record in Vanderbilt Victory: The Anchor, February 17, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores (19-7, 6-6) went on the road Sunday and took down the Auburn Tigers (12-14, 3-10) 98-88 in overtime after freshman Mikayla Blakes set the new DI freshman scoring record notching 55 points to lead the Commodore comeback.
Blakes had 25 points with six minutes remaining in regulation and the Commodores were in a 13-point hole. The freshman proceeded to score 30 points in the final six minutes and in overtime going six-of-seven from the floor and 17-18 from the FT line.
The Commodores move back to .500 in league-play with the victory as Blakes continues to show why she's the best freshman in women's college basketball.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: Vanderbilt vs. Air Force, 4:30 p.m. CT, Charles Hawkins Field, SEC Network+, 94.9 The Fan
Men's Golf: Vanderbilt at Watersound Invitational, Sharks Tooth Golf Club in Panama City, Fla.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: No. 16 Vanderbilt 9, UC Irvine 8
Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt 98, Auburn 88
Lacrosse: Denver 17, Vanderbilt 8
Bowling: No. 2 Vanderbilt finished fourth at Mid-Winter Invitational after going 7-5 over the weekend
Did You Notice?
- Vanderbilt baseball moved its home opening series against Air Force up to from Tuesday and Wednesday to Monday and Tuesday. The Commodores scheduled first pitch at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at 1 p.m.
- Mikayla Blakes laments missing a single free throw despite scoring 55 points and resetting the DI women's college basketball scoring record.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
195 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“I felt like a Yankee and a stranger when I first came here, but I guess I’ve bene reconstructed. Vanderbilt is the greatest thing that ever happened to me.”- Bob Werckle
Check Us Out On:
Vanderbilt On SI
We'll Leave You With This
Nebraska pitcher Tucker Timmerman was all smiles despite taking a Vanderbilt hit to the face in their Saturday night contest.