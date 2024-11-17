New Golf Facility of Vanderbilt Commodores Looks Absolutely Incredible
Things are happening at Vanderbilt.
Not only is their football team putting together the best season they've had in years, but the men's basketball team hired successful coach Mark Byington away from James Madison.
The hope is these two programs can join the list of other successful sports the University has at the varsity level.
One that might be a bit under the radar nationally based on the lack of media attention this sport receives is their golf program, but for those who follow it religiously, they know just how elite things are in Nashville.
Buoyed by having notable alumni Brandt Snedeker and Luke List on the PGA Tour and highly-ranked amateur golfer Gordon Sargent on this year's team, Vanderbilt golf has become a destination for some of the best high schoolers in the country.
They just added to the prestige with their incredible new facility.
Costing $11 million to renovate, this is now the crown jewel for programs around the country after they installed upscale locker rooms, a workout facility, and multiple lounge rooms for the players to hang out between classes or practices.
They also give a nod to their past alumni, creating a "Hall of Fame" to honor the greats who have come before the current players, with the aim being they'll add their names to that list one day.
Momentum is building in Nashville as the athletic department is starting to invest more heavily into multiple sports programs so they can compete in a loaded SEC in the new world of college athletics.