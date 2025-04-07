No. 13 Vanderbilt Serves Up a Win: The Anchor, April 6, 2025
No. 13 Vanderbilt bounced back nicely from a tough loss last week with a strong showing against No. 18 South Carolina, 5-2. No. 45-ranked junior Bridget Stammel and senior Amy Stevens each picked up their fourth straight singles wins. Stammel also partnered with sophomore Valeria Ray to win their fifth-straight match.
The Commodores (16-5, 9-4 SEC) will wrap up its regular season with a pair matches at home, starting Friday against Kentucky (10-11, 4-9 SEC)
Here are the complete match results:
No. 13 Vanderbilt 5, No. 18 South Carolina 2
Doubles
1. No. 31 Sarah Hamner/Kaitlyn Carnicella (South Carolina) vs. No. 14 Célia-Belle Mohr/Webster (Vanderbilt) 5-5, unfinished
2. Stammel/Ray (Vanderbilt) def. Lancelot/Larsson (South Carolina) 6-4
3. Stevens/Macavei (Vanderbilt) def. Friedman/Malkin (South Carolina) 6-2
Singles
1. No. 17 Hamner (South Carolina) def. No. 16 Mohr (Vanderbilt) 7-5, 6-1
2. No. 59 Carnicella (South Carolina) def. No. 78 Ray (Vanderbilt) 6-4, 7-6 (2)
3. No. 45 Stammel (Vanderbilt) def. Lancelot (South Carolina) 6-3, 6-1
4. Webster (Vanderbilt) def. No. 97 Malkin (South Carolina) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2
5. Vijayakumar (Vanderbilt) def. Larsson (South Carolina) 7-6 (4), 6-2
6. Stevens (Vanderbilt) def. Friedman (South Carolina) 6-1, 6-2
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (6,3,1,5,2,4)
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Tennessee Spring Challenge
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women’s Tennis: Vanderbilt 5, No. 18 South Carolina 2
Baseball: No. 23 Vanderbilt 11 Florida 3
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
146 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Yeah, I'm emotional about things and I would rather be that way than be dead. And the day that I'm not, I'll probably be underneath. So I'm just going to keep going this way."- Tim Corbin