Track and Field Sets New Marks in Atlanta: The Anchor, April 21, 2025
Vanderbilt had a successful showing at the Georgia Tech Invitational on Saturday, with two event wins, six personal-best performance and two top 10 marks in the track and field team’s history.
Allyria McBride clocked 56.32 seconds to win the 400-meter hurdles. In the same event, Madyson Wilson and Isabella Dagrosa recorded personal-best times of 59.43 seconds and 1:00.36. Ella Escobar, Tina Benzinger, Alima Kassim and Josie Donelson turned in a time of 45.70 seconds in the 4x100-meter relay. Donelson was the first freshman and second overall finisher in the 400 meters, turning in a time of 53.73 seconds. Escobar recorded a personal-best time of 55.21 seconds in the 400.
Vanderbilt’s 4×400-meter relay squad of McBride, Joy Moorer, Madyson Wilson and Donelson recorded an event win and the fourth-fastest time in program history, 3:36.08.
The Commodores will have the week off before hosting the Music City Challenge on May 2-3.
