Two Women’s Tennis Commodores Named As All-Americans: The Anchor, May 31, 2025
Vanderbilt women’s tennis senior Célia-Belle Mohr and freshman Sophia Webster were named as 2025 All-Americans, announced by the ITA this week.
Mohr becomes the first player in program history to become a five-time All-American across singles and doubles play, while Webster is now the only freshman in program history to earn All-American status.
“In just three years, Célia has become the most decorated player in Vanderbilt women’s tennis history,” head coach Aleke Tsoubanos said. “She now stands alone as the only five-time All-American in our program and I’m incredibly proud of her.”
“And what a tremendous honor for Sophia to become a doubles All-American in her freshman year at Vanderbilt,” Tsoubanos continued. “The doubles point this year was such an important part of our success, and she and Célia performed among the top teams in the country at the number one position to earn this recognition. I’m excited to see the updates and a new face on our All-American wall this fall.”
Mohr ended her college career with a 18-6 record in dual matches, all of them at the top singles position and finished ranked No. 6. Mohr also came away with 12 ranked wins in her career, including three against top-10 opponents: No. 3 Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M, No. 4 DJ Bennett of Auburn and No. 6 Elza Tomase of Tennessee. It was her win over Stoiana that played a pivotal role in Vanderbilt's upset win over No. 2 Texas A&M. Mohr won 10 consecutive matches over a span from the end of January to March 16.
Mohr and Webster were the final All-American doubles selection as the two went 12-5 in dual matches this season with six of the wins being against ranked competition.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt baseball against Louisville at Nashville Regional, 8 p.m. CT
Vanderbilt Women’s Track and Field at NCAA Championships, East First Round
Did You Notice?
The Vanderbilt track and field team earned six qualifications to Saturday’s quarterfinals in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA East Region First Round at Hodges Stadium Thursday.
Falon Spearman ran the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.03 seconds, breaking the school record and finishing second in her heat to automatically qualify for Saturday’s quarterfinals. Devyn Parham got a personal-best time of 13.26 seconds to move onto the next round.
Three Commodores advanced to the quarterfinals in the 400-meter hurdles. Allyria McBride earned an automatic spot after finishing second in her heat with a time of 56.64 seconds. Spearman turned in a time of 57.64 seconds to move to sixth on the program all-time performers list. Madyson Wilson added her name to the No. 8 spot in the program record books with a time of 58.09 seconds.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
91 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
[On Dansby Swanson’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning in the Nashville Regional on this date in 2015:] “He seems to come up big in crucial situations. He’s a great player, and great players have a game twitch to them that doesn’t exist with a lot of people.”- Tim Corbin
