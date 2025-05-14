Van Paris Leads Vanderbilt to Second-Place Finish at Amherst Regional

𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝



Dores finish Second at the NCAA Amherst Regional with a team score of 6-Under 834



It is the 11th-Straight NCAA Championship appearance, which is the 3rd longest active streak nationally



⚓️⬇️#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/QwLUnwFfAT