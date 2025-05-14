Van Paris Leads Vanderbilt to Second-Place Finish at Amherst Regional
It was an unusual schedule at the NCAA Amherst Regional with inclement weather forcing an earlier start and taking four days to complete three rounds.
But that didn’t deter Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris, who won the regional's individual championship. The senior ended the regional with the lowest individual score at 8-under, leading the Commodores to a second place finish and a spot in the NCAA Championship Tournament next week.
Oklahoma won the team portion of the NCAA Regional, shooting 10-under in the three round tournament. Vanderbilt was second with a 6-under score and Tennessee was third at 5-under. Wake Forest (1-under) and Pepperdine (9-over) round out the top five. The top five teams from each NCAA Regional will advance to the NCAA Championship Tournament May 23-28 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.
Vanderbilt was the only team in the tournament to post under-par scores in all three rounds and led the regional when third round play resumed Wednesday morning. But a 11-under team score by the Sooners in the third round pushed them past the Commodores. The 11-under was the second-lowest team score in a single round. Wake Forest charged up the leaderboard in the third round with a 15-under team score.
Here is the full list of team scores and each individual score for Vanderbilt’s players:
NCAA Amherst Regional
Team Scores
- Oklahoma -10
- Vanderbilt -6
- Tennessee -5
- Wake Forest -1
- Pepperdine +9
- Arizona +10
- Arkansas +12
- Stanford +13
- LSU +14
- Kent State +17
- Florida Gulf Coast +21
- Princeton +28
- Howard +66
Vanderbilt Individual Scores
1. Jackson Van Paris -8
T6. Ryan Downes -3
17. Wells Williams E
46. Chase Nevins +8
64. John Broderick +13