Vanderbilt in 12th Place After First Round of SEC Championship: The Anchor, April 15, 2025

Vanderbilt in 12th Place After First Round of SEC Championship

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt's women's golf team will tee off in Tuesday's second round in a four-way tie for 12th place after Monday's opening round.
Vanderbilt Athletics

Vanderbilt’s women’s golf team finds itself in a four-way tie for 12th place after the first round of the 2025 SEC Women’s Golf Conference Championship.

The Commodores shot a 288 team score that was 12-over par. South Carolina ended the round in the lead with a 14-under par (266) followed LSU at 5-under and Auburn rounds out the top three with a 4-under par.

Vanderbilt’s Lynn Lim was the only Commodore not to post an over-par score, shooting a 70 on Monday. Sara Im was one-over par (71), Angelina Tolentino was three-over par (73), Tillie Claggett show a 74 and Ava Merrill shot a 75.

Second round play at the SEC Championship will begin at 7:50 a.m. for Vanderbilt.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship, 7:50 a.m., Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

Baseball: Lipscomb at No. 19 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN+

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

